Air travel within the U.S. for vaccinated people got the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday. Testing before travel or quarantining afterward is no longer necessary for the vaccinated, but mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still recommended.
Travel by sea did not get the same endorsement, which is increasingly problematic to the cruise industry and the Florida economy, especially for port cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
The CDC issued long-awaited rules for restarting cruises last Friday, but they’re not what the cruise industry had hoped for. Only details of requirements for agreements between cruise lines and U.S. ports were released. Those yet-to-be-executed agreements represent Phase Two of conditional sail orders.
“Cruising safely and responsibly during a global pandemic is difficult,” the agency said in a statement. “While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, following the phases of the [conditional sail order] will ensure cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a way that protects crew members, passengers and port personnel, particularly with emerging COVID-19 variants of concern.”
Once the agreements are in place, companies must operate test cruises with crew only before resuming passenger cruises – meaning it could still be months before cruise ships can welcome passengers in the U.S.
In a March 17 letter to the CDC director, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote, “In line with President Biden's efforts targeting July 4 as a date that American families will be ready to once again safely celebrate with their families, it's my goal that the cruise industry will also be in a position to restart operations by then.”
A little over a week ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney General Ashley Moody said they would consider filing a lawsuit against the federal government over its ongoing restriction on the cruise industry.
"You can't have an agency shutting down an entire industry based on outdated arbitrary capricious decisions, and so we will take all legal action as necessary," Moody said.
CDC-approved port agreements must be signed by cruise company executives and the highest-ranking officials of the port and local health authority. The agreements must outline how the cruise terminal and gangway areas will be cleaned routinely and in the case of an outbreak. Agreements must also specify how cruise lines will enforce social distancing and plans for using commercial operators for any required evacuations at sea. Lines must have signed contracts with shoreside medical facilities to treat patients, and shoreside housing facilities to isolate and quarantine sick passengers.
Mask-wearing is already required on all forms of public transportation, including by sea.
The guidelines published at the end of last week also instruct companies to develop a plan and timeline for vaccinating crew members and port personnel.
Due to increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines, cruise industry lobbyists have urged the CDC to ditch its conditional sail order and allow cruises to resume by July, but that is clearly not happening.
Despite industry pressure, the CDC said it is sticking to the order. During the second phase, cruise companies will have to report COVID-19 test results to the agency daily.
Cruise companies, tired of waiting for the CDC, have resumed cruising outside of U.S. waters in the Caribbean. Royal Caribbean Group plans to begin seven-night cruises from the Bahamas and St. Maarten to Mexico, Tortola, St. Lucia, Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados in June; Crystal Cruises has announced it will start seven-night all-Bahamas cruises in July.
Royal Caribbean will require crew members and passengers over age 18 to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Crystal Cruises will require all passengers to be vaccinated. Other companies have pledged to require vaccinations for all on board once cruises restart, including Virgin Voyages and Windstar Cruises.
However, Royal and Crystal’s plans for restarting cruises in the Caribbean do not include many of the rules outlined in the CDC’s order, including PCR testing for all passengers and crew on embarkation and disembarkation days, publicizing CDC cruise travel warnings in all marketing materials and ending cruises immediately in the case of an outbreak.
Cruises have already resumed in other parts of the world, including Singapore, China and Italy, hosting nearly 400,000 passengers since the pandemic began. MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa ship has been sailing all winter in the Mediterranean Sea. The cruise line is following strict anti-virus protocols approved by Italian authorities that seek to create a “health bubble” on board.
Passengers and crew are tested before and during cruises. Mask mandates, temperature checks, contact-tracing wristbands and frequent cleaning of the ship are all designed to prevent outbreaks. Passengers from outside Italy must arrive with negative COVID-19 tests taken within 48 hours of their departures and only residents of Europe’s Schengen countries plus Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria are permitted to book under COVID-19 insurance policies.
Last Wednesday, the Grandiosa left the Italian port of Civitavecchia for its weeklong Easter cruise, with 2,000 of its 6,000-passenger capacity.
At least 33 cruise ships worldwide have reported COVID-19 cases or COVID-19 illness since sailing has resumed.