No need to wait until Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween – the party’s already started on the Disney Dream cruise ship out of Port of Miami.
If you’re tired of the same old neighborhood trick-or-treating with the kids and have already experienced the spooky season at Walt Disney World’s theme parks (or not), Disney Cruise Line is welcoming you aboard with a hearty, “Ahoy, mateys!”
Themed cruises of all kinds are happening through the beginning of next year, but more on that later.
For Floridians, visiting Disney World is a rite of passage, and we’re fortunate to be only a drive away. Some of us even splurge on annual passes so we can go back as many times as we want, but a Disney Cruise isn’t always top of mind.
That’s why The Miami Times accepted an invitation to experience a three-day Halloween cruise and the Bahamas to share the adventure with our readers, so get ready for a deep dive into sailing with Mickey for people of all ages.
Family Perks
Disney lovers young and old will be charmed by all the attention to detail on every corner of this ship. It’s designed to perfection with equal parts class and Disney nostalgia. Nobody does holidays better than Disney, so expect lots of jack-o’-lanterns and costumed characters everywhere on this Halloween cruise.
Because Disney is known for being “The Happiest Place on Earth,” that philosophy extends to its cruise ships, where activities and special areas exclusively designed to keep children entertained are top of the line. I can assert that you won’t find this breadth and caliber of options for children on any other cruise line. There’s even a nursery for the tiniest of tots.
Parents are welcome to drop their children off at designated times so they, too, can go play, but be forewarned that there may be tears when it comes time to retrieve your kids. They have so much fun it’s often hard to tear them away.
Staff have extensive credentials as camp counselors and in early childhood education. A minimum two years of child care experience is required to work in the nursery.
The family pool area broadcasts Disney films on a big screen all day long, while a popular playground with lots of waterspouts engages the most active of youngsters. Those who meet the height requirement won’t want to miss the AquaDuck, an enclosed, clear, tubular water coaster ride running along the side of the ship that’s an absolute favorite.
Cruise ships are famous for cramped quarters and even tinier bathrooms, but not so on Disney, which understands that families need more space to spread out. The bath-and-a-half separating the shower from the commode with sinks in both spaces is genius.
Characters & More Characters
Keeping track of character sightings is easy with the Disney Cruise app, where all schedules are available at the tips of your fingers. Savvy parents can time their day around these Kodak moments, and even if you aren’t checking, characters pop up all the time. We saw children (and adults) dressed in their favorite Disney costumes all over the ship, and there was no shortage of princesses in particular.
Those Disney Cruise photographers are some of the hardest working crews on the ship.
Because of the Halloween theme, many of the traditional characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy were also in costume, but the most fun was seeing Minnie, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the iconic Sanderson sisters from the movie “Hocus Pocus.” Even Captain Jack of “Pirates of the Caribbean” fame made an appearance on Pirate Night during a lively poolside sing-along after a viewing of the film that packed deck 11. Arrr!
What’s on Stage
Don’t expect raunchy late-night comics or racy shows in the Walt Disney Theatre. This is the House of Mouse, after all. The most provocative appearance is made by Cruella De Vil, but the most elaborately staged show is a condensed version of “Beauty and the Beast” showcasing a racially diverse cast.
We learned in a media huddle with the cruise director that this production is based on the 2017 live action film, and because it was made in collaboration with film producers, the same puppets are used to bring the enchanted Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and Plumette to life.
Castaway Cay
This Bahamas destination is Disney’s private island and your first stop on a weekend cruise. Calm clear water and silky-smooth sand make this a trip highlight, not to mention lots of available water sports to work up your appetite for the elaborate beachside, barbecue lunch prepared by the ship’s dining crew.
We wanted to make it to the adults-only Serenity Bay at the end of the island but failed to get there. This trek is only for the most patient and determined. It takes a ride on two trams to get there and if you don’t feel like waiting for that transportation, the walk is just too much.
No matter, we found plenty of serenity toward the farther end of the family beach with lots of empty lounge chairs and umbrellas to choose from away from the thick of the crowd. Our spot was only a short walk to the Heads Up Bar at Pelican Point, where a cool breeze was met by a frozen drink made of dark and light rums and coconut milk. Yummy!
After a day at Castaway Cay, most of our fellow cruisers decided to forgo getting off in Nassau on day two to take advantage of the ship’s amenities. Can’t say that I blame them; we did, too.
Adulting on the Dream
A rotating dining room schedule in which passengers eat at three different, beautifully appointed restaurants is a treat for everyone. The food and service are equivalent to or exceed most of the first-rate ships I’ve traveled on, but the pièce de resistance is Remy.
While this restaurant is loosely themed after the rodent chef in the Disney film “Ratatouille,” you won’t see any mice here. This a luxurious, adult-exclusive restaurant serving fine French fare in an art nouveau dining room, featuring a menu influenced by three-star Michelin chef Arnaud Lallement. The artfully prepared dishes are explained course by course by an impeccably informed wait staff. How many courses? I lost count after six.
Now on to the bars. Deck 4 is where you’ll find all things adult and alcoholic along with musical accompaniment. Our favorites were Pink, a champagne bar with a regular electric violinist, and Skyline, a premier martini lounge tucked far too far away in a corner. Behind the bar are seven large, high-definition television screens that present rotating, panoramic views of New York, Chicago, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Hong Kong. This is where you’ll find the ship’s best bartenders, and where we took in a mixology class and attended a tequila tasting event.
Other venues on this deck during our cruise featured a jazzy duo and low key music. Those interested in more high-octane entertainment belted the night away at karaoke.
Into a little more relaxation? Look no further than the adults-only “quiet pool” and Senses Spa & Salon with multiple steam rooms and sauna, heated tile loungers, four sensory showers and a whirlpool facing the ocean – and that’s just in the Rainforest Room. Another side of the spa offers a long list of treatments and options to cure all that ails you. You could easily spend two entire days there.
What’s Next
If you can’t act fast enough to book a Halloween cruise between now and the end of October, Disney wants you to know Very Merrytime Christmas voyages are starting up in November. Marvel-themed cruises launch in January 2023 and also in the new year, voyages will be added from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.