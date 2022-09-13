Always up to travel, especially to someplace new, I recently jumped at the opportunity to visit St. Louis. I’m happy to report that the trip yielded many delightful surprises, from entertainment to artistry.
After a nearly three-hour flight from Fort Lauderdale to St. Louis Lambert International Airport via Southwest Airlines, a quick Uber ride took me to The Magnolia, a boutique downtown hotel that served as a great central point to explore the city.
Gardens & theater
An unplanned and spontaneous walk around the area landed me in Citygarden, a three-acre urban public park and sculpture garden at 801 Market St. Open since 2009, Citygarden offers modern and contemporary sculptures, reflecting pools, tons of treescape, a Spray Plaza (water feature area), fountains and more. On this Friday afternoon, I saw children playing, couples strolling by hand in hand, and folks just taking in the art.
One of the great things about traveling is discovering unexpected gems like this one. Taking an exploratory walk around is one of the best ways to do it. There would be much more time for that later, but first, an evening of theater awaited.
It was opening night at the Edison Theatre for The Black Rep’s production of “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea.” The company is celebrating 46 years of bringing opportunities for Black playwrights, actors, professionals and students to advance in the arts.
“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” is a story of a young man in search of his ancestors who were lost during the Middle Passage. The lead actor who plays Dontrell, Christian Kitchens, along with the supporting cast, put on a powerful performance, with singing and dancing that moved the soul.
History, Creole & blues
My second day began with a visit and tour of The Gateway Arch and its museum. The landmark is considered by many to be one of the most iconic structures in the United States and is one of the tallest, standing at 630 feet, making a tram ride to the top a must.
Its museum covers 201 years of history in six interactive galleries, including the city’s founding in 1764 to the Arch’s completion in 1965. It refreshingly did not sugarcoat the plight of Native Americans and the significant role Black slaves and freed slaves played in the founding and building of St. Louis.
The small tram that takes you to the top of the Arch seats five, taking just four minutes to reach the observation deck. It’s a small area, compared to observation decks atop other major skyscrapers in the U.S., but even on a cloudy day, you can still see views of the city from any one of its 16 windows.
Then it was off to Creole with A Splash of Soul, for the highly recommended creole catfish topped with shrimp and grits. Crispy and well-seasoned, it did not disappoint. The restaurant was in The
Grove, a vibrant, bohemian neighborhood where creatives converge with great street art, shopping and dining.
Another trip downtown featured an evening of blues at BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups. This live music venue serves dinner and drinks and is a great spot to catch local and national performers. It was ’70s night, which meant lots of nostalgia along with smooth jazz and good old-fashioned St. Louis blues. If you are a music fan, this is the place to be.
Brunch & baseball
Sunday began with a jazz brunch at Café by St. Louis Pure at the
Missouri History Museum for mimosas, a variety of delicious treats and a live band. The museum is a beautiful property and entrance to its main galleries are free after brunch.
Stomachs satisfyingly full, we left on a jazzy vibe and headed to Busch Stadium for the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis is a baseball town, and you could feel the energy throughout the stadium. Looking out, you saw a sea of red on multigenerational groups dressed in various Cardinals’ jerseys. It was only my second time ever attending a baseball game and the first time I sat through all nine innings. Adjacent to the stadium is the St. Louis Ballpark Village, a dining and entertainment venue that serves as a great place to walk around and people watch.
An afternoon of the arts
My final day in St. Louis would be all about the arts, beginning with a stop at City Museum, a 100-year-old, 600,000-square-foot former shoe company warehouse that has been transformed into “a city within a city” by a cadre of sculptors, welders and painters.
The artists have repurposed materials from other cities to create interior tunnels, castles, “Enchanted Caves,” an “Artquarium” and other, indescribable structures. The result is an amalgamation that is part fun house, part “lost city,” with galleries and spectacular rooftop views. There’s even a Ferris wheel. Not to be missed is the school bus on the roof. It’s something you must see to believe.
In the Grand Center ArtsDistrict, I met Cbabi (pronounced Kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc, an internationally known illustrator, visual and caricature artist who has produced commissioned pieces for distinguished clients and celebrities, such as Prince.
“The art scene is growing in St. Louis with musicians, poets, we have art committees, galleries,” said Bayoc.
Celebrating Black fatherhood
In addition to his commissioned works and creating murals across St. Louis and other cities, Bayoc’s “365 Days with Dad” series also brought him great acclaim. It began with a 2012 New Year’s resolution to paint a positive image of Black fatherhood, each day for the entire year. The series began with conversations on the importance of Black fathers in the community and children needing a support system no matter their age. The series gained so much praise it led to his book “When I Become Dad.”
“The Dad 365 project changed my life,” he said.
Bayoc’s plans include creating more murals, cultivating his artist studio and launching an online platform comprised of all-Black male creative teachers, where a student can pick the type of class they would like to take, such as painting or photography, like MasterClass.
“I want people to know my art is about family, child empowerment, being bold, don’t hold back,” said Bayoc.
It was an uplifting way to end my visit to St. Louis, with a feeling that anything is possible, being surrounded by the beauty of art, and discovering a newfound appreciation of this midwestern city.