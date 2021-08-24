The first impression of the picturesque, alpine village of Brattleboro, Vt., is that it’s nestled in geographical beauty. Framed by the majestic Connecticut River and backdropped by the imposingly verdant Wantastiquet Mountain, the city has an innate allure.
For Black travelers who arrive in this 12,000-person town wondering if they’ll be well received in a place where there are few people of color, that ambivalence stops as they gaze at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC). Its dazzling, exterior exhibition “Delita Martin: Between Worlds” displays gigantic photographs of Black women. It’s an indelible image and a vibrant welcome mat.
Black history, heritage & life
Forty-three-year resident Curtiss Reed Jr., the executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, is an emissary for the state government who beckons us all.
“If you scratch beneath the surface, you will find exhibits, lectures and film that celebrate Black life and evidence the important role African Americans played and continue to play in Vermont’s history,” he said.
Curtiss has amassed plenty of examples in his statewide initiative, the Vermont African American Heritage Trail.
Blacks came, homesteaded and were welcomed to the area before the American Revolutionary War. In fact, Brattleboro provided several documented underground railroad stations. Former slaves Alec and Sally Turner settled in nearby Grafton. After the Civil War, they cleared acres of land and left behind a legacy kept alive by their daughter, Daisy Turner, a pillar of southeast Vermont who shared her family’s story in the book, “Daisy Turner’s Kin.”
Brattleboro’s Black heritage is carried on today by poet/journalist/photographer Shanta Lee Gander, who lectures on Terry Prince, hosts poetry Afrocentric readings and contributes to the Brattleboro Words Trail – a listening app that assists travelers as they explore historic sites in the area, including the place where Frederick Douglass gave his famous “Fourth of July” speech. Also, ex-circus performer and now poet and multidisciplinary artist William Forchion lives in town, giving one-man shows.
That’s the kind of history and cordiality travelers can expect as they explore this hamlet.
Get down to earth
Set on 500 acres on what was once the land of the Abenaki Native American Nation and then the property of the Brattleboro Retreat Mental Hospital in 1837, the Retreat Farm is owned by a private nonprofit that allows townspeople and visitors to bond with the terrain in the most communal ways. Visitors can tour the gigantic red barns, petting pens with farm animals, and fields that produce vegetables and fruits sold or given free to those in need.
SUSU commUNITY Farm is an Afro Indigenous-stewarded farm and part of the Retreat. It’s a healing center designed to help connect Black, Indigenous and people of color to the land. Run by its co-executive directors, Amber Skye Arnold and Naomi Doe Moody, the collective offers free classes, free cooking classes and free boxes of organically grown veggies that are relevant to BIPOC cultures – from collard greens to Jamaican callaloo.
In the summer on Thursday evenings, thousands of folks gather at the jubilant Food Truck Roundup for dosas (South India's version of the crepe) at Dosa Kitchen Food Truck and tender jerk chicken at Jamaican Jewelz, run by gregarious and popular Jamaican expat Julian “Chef Jewelz” Johnson.
Visual & musical arts
Musicians, artists, bakers, chocolatiers and entrepreneurs thrive at The Cotton Mill. It’s a 107-year-old red brick building, a former cotton mill and now a progressive think tank where innovative people incubate ideas, start businesses, gain followers and prep for success. It’s most renowned resident is the Vermont Jazz Center, run by noted jazz pianist Eugene Uman and his graphic designer/photographer wife, Elsa Borrero. Jazz workshops, jam sessions and classes are part of their programs. Popular monthly jazz concerts feature famous musicians like Christian McBride.
Eat, drink & be merry
Head to Echo Restaurant & Lounge on Main Street and start with the crisp salt & pepper calamari, move on to the delicious pan seared ribeye (local beef) with a side of zucchini noodles and roasted Brussels sprouts.
The line is always out the door at Yalla Vermont, a Middle Eastern café. Loyal patrons come for the famous hummus, Yalla sababa sandwiches and to socialize with its friendly proprietor, Zohar.
Watch boats float by on the beautiful Connecticut River at Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery as you build your own craft burger and sip on I’m Down brown ale.
For a night out on the town, join the crowd at The Stone Church, a 140-year-old well-preserved former Victorian Gothic church that’s now a popular live music venue that has hosted music legends like Vernon Reed of the rock group Living Colour.