St. Croix is one of the three islands that make up the United States Virgin Islands. It's about 1,129 miles from Miami, which equates to a two-and-a-half-hour flight. The Virgin Islands have beautiful landscapes and people who inhabit them. Another factor that makes up the identity of the Virgin Islands is agriculture. St. Croix is the best location to grow plants and raise livestock in the Virgin Islands. Agriculture is so big in St. Croix, the government hosts an annual agriculture and food festival for farmers and gardeners called Agrifest. This large gathering brings guests, locals and tourists from all over to shop for produce and other materials people have harvested or made.
“It's a good weekend for our economy, particularly for our farmers. They get a chance to get a big payday for the produce that is sold and hopefully reinvest that capital into their farms,” said Positive T. A. Nelson, Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture of the USVI.
One year before the 50th anniversary of Agrifest, St. Croix is showing signs its agricultural industry is almost back to normal. The island was hit by two Category 5 hurricanes, Irma and Maria in 2017.
Agrifest took place Feb. 15-17 at the Estate Lower Love in St. Croix; 2020 marks the 49th year the festival has been going on. According to Commissioner Nelson, about 36,000 people attended the annual festival. This year, Agrifest is pushing the theme, Agriculture trendy in 2020.
“When you tell Black people about farming, they say ‘oh that's slave work.’” Part of our challenge has been reintroducing farming as a viable career. Now restaurants are growing the food in house to get customers fresh food into their bodies as soon as possible,” said Nelson. What makes St. Croix such a unique place for agriculture is the soil. The island is located on the edge of a tectonic plate. The soil is above a mineral base of coral calcium called caliche. On top of that, St. Croix is so close to the equator that they have tropical weather all year round. This combination brings a different taste and texture compared to the produce in the states.
“Our tomatoes tend to have a heavier skin to lock the juices in,” said Dale Browne, co-founder of Sejah Farm. “Our coconuts, eggplants, and bananas all gather nutrients from the soil.”
At Agrifest, guests had the opportunity to purchase gifts and food from St. Croix.
St. Croix grows a lot of mahogany trees. Cruzan Mahogany is used to make furniture and the wood trinkets that were for sale at the Agrifest. Cruzan Mahogany is so valuable that locals need a permit to cut mahogany trees, even if the tree is on their property.
Another way residents use agriculture to support themselves is by hosting slow down meals. This style of dining involves farmers cooking the meat and vegetables that were harvested from the livestock and plants on the farm. Browne and his wife hosted one of these dinners at the Sejah Farm on Valentine's Day.
“Our animals are totally grass-fed. You are going to have a different taste because they are not eating hay or grain. The meat is a lot leaner and probably has more muscle,” said Browne.
The festival is preparing for the 50th anniversary of Agrifest in 2021. This year was Nelson’s first festival as Commissioner of Agriculture. He explains how St Croix is regaining certain commodities that were lost to Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
“We feel like we made progress and we are coming out of the dark. We lost a cooking station and the old stone house to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. We are trying to get those prepared for the 50th,” said Nelson. On top of that, Nelson wants farms to produce more food so the Virgin Islands can return to its historic place as the breadbasket of the Caribbean.
“On this very island, every single acre was in production for the Danish rule. We supplied food for Denmark, The Americas and other European nations. When my tenure is done, I want them to say the Virgin Islands is back to producing food as it was. We were the breadbasket of the Caribbean,” said Nelson.