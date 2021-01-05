The culmination of a dream was celebrated Dec. 12 as the Inaugural Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Program Series held its first commencement prior to the close of 2020. Ethnically diverse vocalists from the casts of “Hercules,” “Aladdin” and “Frozen” set a triumphant tone to help inspire 100 selected high school students, followed by tributes from renowned celebrities, speakers and a magical finale.
Themed “A Celebration of Resilience,” the production-inspired ceremony marked an end to a 12-week program that kicked off Sept. 26, inclusive of live and on-demand video sessions designed to help previously selected students jump-start their life goals and pursue their dreams.
Disney Dreamers Academy traditionally brings together 100 students from across the United States for an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World, where they participate in an immersive, transformational four-day learning experience that aligns with their prospective career goals.
The program is part of Disney’s commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development. The virtual series was launched after the March 12-15, 2020, event at Walt Disney World Resort that ended early due to the pandemic.
“We took great pride in presenting the Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Program Series,” said Tracey D. Powell, Disney Dreamers Academy Executive Champion. “The virtual platform gave us a chance to amplify the Disney Dreamers Academy theme, ‘Be 100,’ which encourages teens to be positive, to be ‘all in’ and to make a difference.”
Powell served as one of four co-hosts for the virtual commencement; producer and actor Anthony Anderson served as an honorary dean of the commencement. Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards and is the recipient of numerous NAACP Image Awards. The current star of ABCs “Black-ish” opened his segment with a nostalgic, yet befitting tone:
“In the immortal words of Marvin Gaye, ‘Mercy, Mercy Me, things ain’t what they used to be,’ and that’s good. Change is coming,” said Anderson who reminded the Class of 2020 that they are “the change makers.”
The Miami Times reported on March 18 of last year that four dreamers from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area were selected to attend the annual event: Estefania Alcala of Belle Glade; Jonathan Williams of Boca Raton; Rouri Hall from Lauderhill; and Emma Moise from Miami. While the fulfillment of their scheduled four-day stay at Disney World’s Coronado Springs resort was met with an abrupt end due to COVID-19, they each had an opportunity to meet fellow dreamers and celebrity mentors and participate in the Magic Kingdom parade of states.
Bittersweet emotions over the event’s cancellation have been met with an outpouring of encouragement and love as the Disney Dreamers Academy sought to salvage, and perhaps rebrand, the program that began in 2008.
“With a hero’s courage, go the distance,” were the poignant words offered by co-host and actress Yvette Nicole Harris, who charged each Dreamer to “be a creative game changer.” Harris further encouraged the student cadre to be prepared in life to navigate “crossroads” that may seem as big as or larger than the pandemic. The fourth cohost was Arica Himmel of ABC’s “Mixed-ish.”
The hallmark of the Disney Dreamers Academy has been the unique exposure students receive to widely pursued occupational fields in the 21st century.
“I know the rest of the world may see you as future lawyers, legislators, educators, entrepreneurs and medical professionals, but you are answering the call to be servant leaders,” asserted Anderson.
Virtually, the Dreamers were engaged in sessions that included “Conversations with Game Changers” and “A Legacy of Fashion Design and Culture,” along with career “Deep Dives” in the fields of culinary, music production, entrepreneurship, dance and natural science.
To add to the excitement, Dreamers were awarded career-shadowing externships, a first for the program. Each student will be paired with a professional from his or her field of interest for a spring 2021 mentoring experience. Mentors will bring knowledge and expertise from Walt Disney Imagineering, The Walt Disney Studios, ABC, Pixar, Essence Magazine, National Geographic and other organizations.
“We could not be more impressed with this year’s class and the curiosity, positive outlook and perseverance its shown the last 12 weeks,” said Powell. “This was a unique opportunity for us to touch the lives of these 100 students, and we know they are destined for great things.”