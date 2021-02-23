Originated by Black Americans and fusing the influences of many different cultures, jazz is a distinctly American art form. This living, breathing music is the basis for the new Disney and Pixar film “Soul,” and it is now the focus of a new exhibit inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.
“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” debuts at The American Adventure, inviting guests on a musical tour of the U.S. to learn more about this colorful, inspiring and constantly evolving genre of music. The new exhibit features the character of Joe Gardner, the musician, mentor and teacher from “Soul,” as he shares the rich and surprising history of jazz from influential cities: New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
“Walt Disney Imagineering is thrilled to bring the compelling story of jazz to EPCOT,” said Carmen Smith, executive, Creative Development and Inclusion Strategies at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Our team was honored to work with jazz experts and institutions across the country to explore the rich history and influence of this truly American musical art form. We hope guests are as inspired by ‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ as our Imagineers were bringing this exhibit to life.”
In creating the exhibit, Walt Disney Imagineering collaborated with historians and curators from top jazz institutions, including The Historic New Orleans Collection and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in Louisiana, as well as the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, New York.
“At the New Orleans Jazz Museum, we work from the idea that jazz is one of the foundations for all American music. We are overjoyed to see a movie that recognizes its importance and are even more happy to participate in an exhibit that celebrates jazz at EPCOT,” said the museum’s curator, David Kunian.
The exhibit showcases historic artifacts from world-renowned jazz musicians, including:
· Jazz legend Louis Armstrong’s Selmer trumpet.
· “Jazz Jubilee” sheet music, handwritten by Jelly Roll Morton, one of the genre’s original performers and composers.
· “Skin Deep” percussion sheet music by Duke Ellington drummer Louie Bellson.
· A cornet that belonged to Bix Beiderbecke, an early jazz soloist from the 1920s.
· Drumsticks that belonged to Gene Krupa, member of influential jazz groups such as the Benny Goodman Orchestra and Tommy Dorsey’s band.
“Jelly Roll Morton’s manuscript music, part of the William Russell Jazz Collection at The Historic New Orleans Collection, stands as testament to the genius of one of the originators and unique voices in traditional jazz. More than a performer, Morton was one of the first jazz composers, and his handwritten scores – including ‘Jazz Jubilee’– are tangible reminders of his legacy,” said Eric Seiferth, curator and historian for The Historic New Orleans Collection.
Exhibition guests will also soon be able to use the Play Disney Parks mobile app to interact with the exhibit and test their knowledge of jazz. The new experience is part of the continuing transformation of EPCOT.