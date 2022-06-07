The Tony Awards are back this weekend with one of the most diverse lineups of nominees yet.
The Sunday ceremony will mark the end of a Broadway season like no other. An already strong rebuttal to the pandemic shutdown, the 2020-2021 season will forever be known for drawing particular attention to an array of stellar Black talent.
Nearly half of this year’s 33 nominee slots recognize Black actors and actresses spanning across every category – a significant improvement from the 2016 Tony Awards, during which only 35% of the nominations went to people of color.
Nominated Black performers include Joaquina Kalukango and Sidney DuPont for their performances in “Paradise Square”; Jared Grimes in “Funny Girl”; Uzo Aduba and Kara Young in “Clyde’s”; and Camille A. Brown and Kenita R. Miller in “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf.”
The trend to recognize people of color is reflected across categories, even for those taking place behind the scenes. First-time nominees in design categories include Palmer Hefferan, Yi Zhao and Sarafina Bush.
More firsts were made when L Morgan Lee became the first out transgender performer to be nominated, Adam Rigg became the first out agender designer and Toby Marly the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to receive Tony nominations.
The 75th annual Tony Awards will premiere June 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS.