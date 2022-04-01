Back by popular demand, Miami-Dade County Parks’ Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival returns to Preston B. Bird/Mary Heinlein Fruit & Spice Park (24801 SW 187 Ave., Homestead, FL) on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Come and enjoy award-winning BBQ by favorite food vendors, live blues music, kids’ activities, and full access to “the garden”. Relax while strolling through the park or spread your blanket and enjoy the scenery. Bands performing will include The Dottie Kelly Band and Kat Riggins Band.
Festival admission is $15 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $8 for kids (ages 11-6). Free for children ages 5 and under. Purchase pre-sale tickets online (click on Fruit & Spice Park) and get 20% off the regular admission price.
Fruit & Spice Park is part of the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department and grows more than 500 varieties of sub-tropical fruits, herbs, spices, vegetables. and nuts from around the world on 37 lush acres in the Redland. It is one of seven Miami-Dade County Heritage Parks and the only botanical garden of its kind in the United States. Visitors can sample fallen fruit (no above-aground harvesting is permitted). Guided tours are conducted every day at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., expect during major events and weather permitting. Plan your visit here.
For more information, call 305-247-5727, or email Fruit.Spice@miamidade.gov and visit the website.
About Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces:
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of more than 280 parks and 40,000+ acres of parks and natural areas, comprised of active, passive parklands and nature preserves. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world and focused on placemaking, health and fitness, and conservation and stewardship.
