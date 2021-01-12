Hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre, who first rose to fame in the 1980s with the rap group N.W.A. and later co-founded Death Row Records, has reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm.
The mogul, whose real name is Andre Young, was hospitalized on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center.
Celebrity website TMZ was the first to report the icon’s hospitalization. The outlet cited sources close to Dr. Dre and those with direct knowledge, noting that he was taken directly to ICU.
Dr. Dre, 55, reportedly is stable and lucid, but doctors haven’t determined what caused his internal bleeding. His physicians are reportedly performing a battery of tests and continue to treat the multiple Grammy Award winner.
The rapper and producer said in a social media post last Tuesday night that he’s thankful for the “well wishes.”
“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
Teaming up with Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Yella, MC Ren, the Arabian Prince and the D.O.C., Dr. Dre formed N.W.A. in 1985. The group quickly earned a reputation for relaying the reality of South Central Los Angeles’ hardscrabble streets.
Their sophomore album, “Straight Outta Compton,” went double platinum and cemented N.W.A.’s legacy as gangsta rap’s originators. N.W.A. shined a spotlight on police brutality in the Black community by releasing the famous and controversial song, “F*** tha Police.”
In 1991, Dr. Dre teamed with Marion “Suge” Knight to form Death Row Records, a label where he released his seminal album “The Chronic,” which featured “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” with rising star Snoop Dogg.
The icon has become even more famous with his Beats Electronics business, including the popular “Beats by Dre” wireless headphones.
In 2014, Apple purchased Beats Electronics for $3 billion.