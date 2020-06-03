In 2018, I traveled to India alone as a member of Florida State University’s (FSU) Global Scholars cohort. The FSU program helps students secure summer internships at nonprofit organizations in the global South including Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It is managed by the staff of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Academic Engagement which is housed on the FSU campus. Additionally, the program provides students with a challenging academic and personal student development experience that is both low-cost and high impact. While applying for internships, I couldn’t find a role that fit my interests until I stumbled upon Prayasam.
Prayasam is a non-governmental organization based in Salt Lake City, India where children and youth between the ages of 13-25 engage in three separate arts areas: fine, performing, and practical arts while learning life skills. As a creative arts volunteer, I taught written and performance poetry to youth in the Kolkata community and neighboring villages. Studying abroad was at the top of my list even before I started college, but going to India as a sophomore in college was something no one in my family ever imagined.
Though I already had a passport, I needed a visa to be in India for an extended period of time. Ultimately, spending three months in India showed me parts of life that living in America couldn’t come close to. For instance, taking bucket showers, eating with my colleagues 90 percent of the time and remaining in the background at events despite being a visiting American.
My journey to India was made possible by the U.S. Dept. of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship program, which awards Pell grant recipients up to $5,000 to study abroad in the country of their choice. I occasionally explored, but I am sometimes questioned about why I didn’t travel more on my days off or why I wasn’t ‘on the scene’ even though I was familiar with the country. It was because I allowed the fear my family instilled in me prior to traveling, force me to be “safe” and never go anywhere alone.
I lived in a guest room at the top of a four-story home repurposed for daily work. My desk was on the second floor and I’d spend most days learning about the local customs, preparing to go into nearby communities to shoot short films or teach. While navigating the city, it was apparent that my life wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t go to India. I also never would have imagined that a global pandemic would have snatched the tradition of my college commencement from me, but change is something I’ve grown accustomed to.
The Miami Times reported May 27 the necessity Black people in America having a passport. As the rates of COVID-19 rapidly increase, parts of America and the world are slowly reopening. I’m left wondering, when it will truly be possible to travel outside of the United States? According to the U.S. Dept. of State, as of March 19, passport operations were limited due to a major decrease in staff. As a result, even though you may have paid for your passport, it may well be months before you get your golden ticket to other parts of the world.
To couple with last week’s report, I add a few misconceptions because being Black and abroad means one of the following:
• You’re from Africa.
• There’s no way you can be from America because mostly white people live in America.
• Police brutality, or at least the idea of it, cannot be grasped by some folks. Attempting to describe it to foreigners or people who have no connection to it may be alienating, to say the least.
While in India, I didn’t talk much about racism in America, but I learned how colonialism can distort narratives. The short films I helped shoot ranged from non-smoking ads to interviews with local celebrities. During one particular week that felt longer than most, I traveled to Murshidabad to teach English at madrasas (Islamic schools) for a weekend and it was the first time I felt the need to be present ‘in the moment’ with the students.
In my final week of being in India, I found that I didn’t choose India. India chose me. There are times where we can’t allow the fear of others to be the barrier between our current state and future potential. Take that uber. Hop on that plane. You’ll find your way back-- I’m sure of it.
Editor’s note: Dwight James III is a Class of 2020 graduate of Florida State University with a B.A. degree in Creative Writing and Theatre. A Jacksonville-native, he joined The Miami Times staff May 20 as full-time multimedia content producer/reporter.