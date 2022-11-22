It’s never too early to begin preparing your end-of-life plan and related decisions.
While it can be a difficult subject to approach, ensuring your assets and financial wishes are organized will make things easier for your family. Unfortunately, creating your final plan is not a one-time situation. It requires diligence to ensure it stays updated and on track.
To get a good estate plan in place, you should hire a financial advisor who is an expert in the process. They will give you advice about updating your insurance policies, assist in keeping records and help you create a will. When choosing an expert, it’s imperative that you feel comfortable with them, because an optimal pre-planning strategy can be incredibly personal.
Check out these tips from the Institute on Aging to help avoid common mistakes when developing your plan.
Talk to loved ones
This journey is not one to make alone. While it may be an uncomfortable conversation to have with loved ones, their input toward what happens after your death can help you make easier decisions.
One topic you must address is who feels most comfortable in taking control of medical and financial matters that must be made on your behalf if you are unable to make them yourself. There are two roles that must be filled when pre-planning.
A health care power of attorney is someone with the responsibility of making medical decisions when you cannot. It’s crucial to be clear with your wishes about remaining on life support and related circumstances.
A financial power of attorney is tasked with performing legal and financial duties such as transferring money, paying bills and delegating funds for other expenses.
When having this discussion, it’s essential to calm loved ones with the assurance that nothing is wrong but you are adamant about having a concrete plan in place.
Don’t forgo funeral planning
Ensuring your funeral is planned and paid for will provide peace of mind to your family in its time of grieving.
It also is a beneficial way to create a service that celebrates your life as you see it. Sit with a funeral director and plan the ceremony, burial or cremation options, and disclose details of how you want to be remembered.