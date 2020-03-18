Walt Disney World Resorts Inc. closed parks and resorts late Thursday, March 14 as a precautionary measure to protect guests against COVID-19. The Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine was subsequently postponed leaving the class of 2020 with a partial-day introduction to the program, but a four-day dream deferred. The academy was scheduled to take place March 12-15.
A cadre of 100 talented high school students were selected by submitting essays and responding to pre-selected questions that revealed future goals. Known as dreamers, they traveled from across the U.S. to immerse in career-oriented activities called deep-dives, learn leadership and networking strategies, rub shoulders with celebrities and celebrate what it means to dream.
The Miami Times reported March 4 that four dreamers from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale were selected to attend the annual event that represents Walt Disney World’s commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development.
The South Florida participants were Estefania Alcala, Belle Glade; Jonathan Williams, Boca Raton; Rouri Hall, Lauderhill, and Emma Moise from Miami. They each had an opportunity to meet their fellow dreamers and participate in the Magic Kingdom parade of states on Thursday following check-in at the Coronado Springs resort.
The dreamer’s zeal for the academy is shared by a select group of motivation speakers, celebrities and Walt Disney World, Inc. corporate executives known as the Speakers Resource Team.
“After 12 successful years, we know the profound impact this program has on these students,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality.”
It was Powell who was tasked with the responsibility of bearing the news of event’s postponement to dreamers and their parents/chaperones. They were ushered inside Hall of Presidents, an attraction located in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom and given the news.
“I was kind of upset but understood why they did it,” Moise told The Miami Times Monday, March 16, 2020.
“I decided to take advantage of my magic band and fast passes and just make good use of the time we were given. They offered us the opportunity to stay through Sunday if we wanted.”
According to Moise, Powell expressed that unfortunately DDA is being postponed due to coronavirus and while they were holding out hope to go through with the event, the decision was based on growing developments and a decision by Disney officials to fully shut down park and resort operations.
“The parade was a lot of fun. It was also a lot of walking, but worth it,” said Moise a 17-year-old who completed a humanitarian mission in Haiti and is active in her school’s Black student association, coast guard and junior leadership programs.
“For everyone who chose to stay through Sunday, they offered breakfast, lunch and dinner and that’s when I had the opportunity to become good friends with other Florida dreamers and a few from Georgia and California. Some of the speakers also stayed, so we did make connections,” Moise added.
Each dreamer was given a signature DDA book bag loaded with three event shirts, a book titled, ”Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer. The graphic novel is the first book in the Artemis Fowl series by Disney that follows the adventures of a 12-year-old millionaire, genius and criminal mastermind. They were additionally armed with networking tools like a portable charger, notebook, and a stack of business cards bearing their personal contact information.
Moise traveled to Orlando with her parents, Sandy and Ary Moise and 16-year-old brother Julian who is poised to apply for the 2021 Disney Dreamers Academy. The family returned to their Miami home Sunday evening, March 15.
Walt Disney World Resorts, Inc. public relations manager Annette Gibbs addressed media in the Hall of President’s chamber on Thursday, March 12. Her heartfelt sentiments of postponement were delivered amid near tears. Gibbs hosted a media breakfast Friday, March 13 and shared Disney’s future intent.
“We don’t have an answer in terms of what will happen for the students with all of this being such a whirlwind, but there are major discussions and meetings that will happen over the coming days to do right by these students,” said Gibbs. “…at the base of this, it’s a contest, so there’s certain legalities and things that we’re trying to navigate and manage through.”
The Disney Dreamers Academy’s theme is “Be100,” encouraging teens to be positive, to be “all in” and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
The DDA class of 2020 did not have an opportunity to meet Steve Harvey, one of the event’s signature sponsors and most notable celebrities. Harvey has imparted words of wisdom to inspire DDA graduates for the past 13 years. One of his most poignant quotes was delivered in 2017 during the 10-year anniversary.
“You can get an education and that’s important too because a lot of things you want to be are tied to your education…but the one thing that’s more important than your education is your dream. Nothing is more important than your dream,’’ Harvey added.