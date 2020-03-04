The closest thing internationally acclaimed fine art photographer Phyllis Galembo came to a masquerading ritual in her own life growing up was the Purim tradition of her Jewish family.
“I grew up with Purim and that’s sort of a costume festival. I would dress up in a Purim costume,” she said.
However, after doing documentary photography for a friend investigating different African religious traditions over 30 years ago, she became increasingly interested.
“It took me awhile to finally get to the masks,” she admits. Galembo was soon spending time photographing ritual clothing and altars in Nigeria and Brazil, eventually publishing a book on that subject then others on Haitian voodoo and the history of the Halloween costume in America.
Attending a festival that involved masquerading, on a trip to Jamaica in the '90s, Galembo’s interest in masks and African masquerading traditions was officially piqued. Galembo began devoting much of her career to capturing the masquerading rituals across the African diaspora on film. On view at the Boca Raton Museum of Art through May 31st, is “Phyllis Galembo: Maske,” a collection of 15 life-sized images from numerous masquerade celebrations in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and Sierra Leone.
On May 17th at 3 p.m., Galembo will appear in person at Boca Raton Museum of Art to share first-person experiences about her work and her travels, the ritual mask ceremonies, and will sign two of her books.
Promotional materials for the exhibition explain, “The 15 portraits by Galembo that were selected for this exhibition reveal the meticulous detail and creative imagination of mask-making.”
Masquerade rituals and the masks that are a focal point in them, are part of vital community and spiritual traditions for many ethnic groups in mainly Central and West Africa. They come in a number of forms including plays, ceremonies and dances, and the masks and costumes involved are intricate metaphorically and literally. They are done for births, deaths, initiation rites and coming-of-age ceremonies to summon ancestral spirits and deities during a range of events, including agricultural hardships, land disputes, harvests, moments of gratitude and celebration.
Galembo’s work is internationally recognized and her photographs are in numerous public and private collections including the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Because masquerading rituals are sacred, Galembo must often go through local intermediaries to be allowed to observe.
“I usually work with a local assistant and then they reach out into the community even more to find out things,” she explains.
The images are always portraits of the participants, not the ritual itself. Galembo is careful to avoid hints of cultural exploitation or appropriation.
“When it’s time for masquerading, you leave. That doesn’t belong to you; that’s their thing. I respect that.”
Increasing the value of the exhibition even more, the museum will showcase its own permanent collection of African artifacts and masks in the gallery adjacent to Galembo’s show.
In a statement in promotional materials for the show, the museum’s Executive Director Irvin Lippman stated, “Bringing together the Galembo photographs and masks from the Museum’s African collection underscores the cross-cultural complexity of meaning and purpose. However, what they have in common is their vitality, power and boldness of humanity.”
Galembo’s work strips away much of the misunderstanding in terms of how some people are used to seeing Western art, greet African art and African rituals. Her imagery magnifies the intrinsic meanings of ceremonies and masks, which are often a radical departure from what is done in Western art. Westerners often comment that African indigenous art and ritual are intimidating. The implication is that art should always be inviting on some level not create distance. However, intimidation is many times the point of a mask. The masks aren’t primarily meant to be “art” objects to be observed, but to be functional elements in the life of the community.
Galembo shares that some people do connect with the spirit of the masks. Many of the rituals are meant to be playful and observers appreciate masquerading as a rough analog to traditions like costuming for Purim or Halloween. “They are sometimes done in the context of a play and have a sense of humor to them.”
In the same way that other aspects of Western culture are influenced by African culture, so is the fine art world. Galembo points out some artists influenced by African art: “I always think about Picasso. He's the obvious one, and then again people like Wilfredo Lamb, who were very much influenced by Africa and that kind of imagery.”
It’s perhaps no coincidence that the modern art movement emerged at the same time as the “Scramble for Africa.” By allowing Western artists to begin thinking of representing the world, emotions and ideas in ways other than through direct figuration, the foundations of modern art and, by extension, abstract art, are heavily influenced by African art and African masking in particular.
