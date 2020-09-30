After a six-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, “Alicia” has arrived. It’s the singer’s seventh studio album and her latest since 2016’s “Here.”
Keys serves up a host of positive songs with messages of love, support and acceptance. On “So Done,” a collaboration with Khalid, she offers a path forward after despair. When the song dropped in August, Keys said on Instagram “this song is about being done with changing yourself for the sake of others and letting go of anyone else’s ideas of how your life should look.”
Love is a common theme, with three songs including “Love” in the title. In “Show Me Love,” a collaboration with Miguel, she tells her man, “This is not the season for nobody else but us.”
Several songs take on new meaning when you listen to them within the scope of the pandemic and social strife plaguing the country. Keys recorded “Good Job” during the pandemic and added it to the album track list. In it, she tells front-line workers: “Don’t get too down … the world needs you now … know that you matter.”
Keys is set to tour in 2021, hitting locations she had initially planned to play in 2020 prior to COVID-19 shutdowns.
In addition to the new album, her memoir “More Myself” hit bookstores in March. The book details her journey through the music industry, her relationships and eventual marriage to Swizz Beatz, and the process of finding herself.