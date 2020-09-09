With COVID-19 having closed the house curtains temporarily on theater patrons, GableStage has launched a new series of short-form digital content projects. The works are powered by Engage@GableStage, a competitive grants initiative meant to encourage thought-provoking entertainment while empowering artists who tout diverse stories and experiences.
One such artist is Rachel Finley, who directed and produced “American Bullet.” Its virtual premiere took place Sept. 4 on the GableStage website. The performance was a short segment from her larger one-woman project, “America Burning.”
The piece focuses on the complexities of gun violence through striking visuals, spoken word, song and dance. Its form was inspired by Finley’s spoken word training with New York-based Japanese Butoh artist Yokko. Butoh is a Japanese artistic dance form that utilizes different techniques to explore movement and expression.
Finley also pulled from her in-depth study of Fitzmaurice voicework – adaptations of classical voice training – and incorporated ancestral expressions that stem from her identity as an African American woman.
The techniques, in tandem with the thematic undertones of Finley’s work, made for a socially stirring and provocatively insightful performance.
She begins the segment as a patriotic African American who delivers a high-spirited rendition of the first and third stanzas of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She then becomes the victim of a shooting immediately after singing a reference to successfully killing the “hireling” and slave.” These original lyrics of the anthem were included as a symbol of national pride. Finley later transitions into other ambiguous roles as she explores the topic of gun violence through a contemporary lens.
The show incorporates Afro-futuristic elements that herald African spiritualism as the character uses spoken word and sound to mull over recent acts of brutality. References to Breonna Taylor’s death in Kentucky, the Ahmaud Arbery murder in Georgia, and the 17 lives lost during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in South Florida are made as Finley’s character wades through a period of grieving.
Finley incorporated these references in part due to her personal connection to the issue of gun violence; they’re an acknowledgement on how its impact has shaped her performance and life. Her son, while unharmed in the tragedy, was a student at Douglas.
She shared that many have found solace in her work.
“People who have reached out to me have expressed that they have found it moving,” said Finley. [They] have also expressed that watching it gave them a sense of connection to a larger community. The thing that makes releasing this during a pandemic special is the fact that it can reach people wherever they are and do what art often does – connect us.”
Surely, “American Bullet” shows how art can continue to move people even as social distancing has limited interactions and stage performances. Finley further commented that an artist living in Georgia provided helpful feedback when characterizing her performance as a rarity where the art makes her feel like the “only performer in the village.”
Gablestage is proud of the work its commissioned with artists like Finley. The theater’s director, Margaret Ledford, explained that virtual stage performances like these were meant to be riveting and socially conscious.
“‘American Bullet,’ like all of the Engage projects, are contemporary viewpoints of current issues. Rachel certainly has experienced, sadly not uniquely experienced, getting the call that there is an active shooter in your son’s school,” said Ledford. “She [was] uniquely poised as an incredible artist to turn that experience into a fascinating Engage project allowing others to think, discuss, and maybe expand or be called to action from it.”
Digital world premieres of Engage projects will continue to upload on the GableStage website until Sept. 25 and will remain there for all theater and culture fanatics to enjoy.