The eighth and final season of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” is bittersweet for Angela Robinson, the actress who brought life to the character of Veronica Harrington, the ruthless villainess fans have loved to hate on the top-rated OWN drama.
Robinson said it was the role of a lifetime, and discussed how LGBTQ+ fans have approached her about her character’s reaction to her son coming out and how she feels Perry has impacted the industry post-COVID.
Members of the media were invited to meet Robinson and co-star Reneé Lawless, who portrays Kathryn Cryer, ahead of the June 1 final season premiere. Robinson and Lawless star with along with John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Crystal R. Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.
Lawless, who drew her inspiration for her character from Kathy Bates in Perry’s “The Family That Preys,” said that eight seasons of working on “The Haves and The Have Nots” is a testament to the brilliance of his vision.
“Rich or poor, Black or white, gay or straight, there was something in this show that everyone could relate to, so I think that is definitely going to be a part of its legacy …” added Robinson. “Tyler’s way of working … the way that he came back after the pandemic … has already influenced the entire industry. So I think the legacy is definitely going to be tied to him … and those one-liners that are going to be around forever.”
Robinson said she found it interesting that many people felt her character on the show was simply crazy for her evil schemes, which included blowing up houses and setting off attacks of her own family. However, she said there’s admiration to be had for a woman who survived abuse and poverty and went on to become a brilliant attorney and owner of a rehab facility.
“But she is crazy!” agreed Robinson, noting that there were several times she and the cast thought her character was sure to have been killed off after nearly drowning, and being shot and stabbed.
Lawless said the only thing she feels Robinson has in common with her Veronica Harrington character is the fact that they have an amazing fashion sense, because their personalities are a stark contrast. She added that it’s amazing to watch Robinson, who has also appeared on Broadway, deliver her scenes with such professionalism.
Robinson said that with the show ending, she hopes to work on another exciting project, spend time with family and support other castmates in their various projects as they are now a part of her extended family.
Since premiering, “The Haves and the Have Nots” has averaged more than 2.8 million total viewers across its 188 episodes. It averaged more than 3.1 million viewers each year from 2014 to 2017. 2021 to date, it is the most-watched cable series among Black women aged 18 and above.