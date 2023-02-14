Rihanna was above it all. And pregnant to boot.
The singer-performer began and ended the Super Bowl 57 halftime show hovering high above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
The performance lacked the surprise guest stars included in many previous Super Bowl halftimes, save one – her representative revealed afterward that the singer is pregnant with her second child.
Rihanna wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with tight, rubbery garb underneath that showed a baby bump, one that fueled a wave of social media speculation until the big revelation. She stood on a transparent rectangular platform that raised and lowered as she began her set with “Bitch Better Have My Money” over the turf where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were battling moments earlier.
Dancers wearing white ski-style suits and shaded goggles had their own suspended platforms that moved in concert with hers.
Rihanna and the dancers were lowered to a long stage that matched her outfit as she sped through a medley of hits including “Work,” “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl,” belting out “Want you to make me feel like I’m the only girl in the world.”
There were also none of the constant costume changes and scene shifts seen in previous halftime shows. The theme – and the color scheme – stayed the same throughout the 13-minute performance, with red lights bathing the stage at times and golden fireworks exploding in the air above her.
The long stage allowed for extended pull-away shots as Rihanna stared down the camera, while viewers were treated to overhead shots of the singer and her dancers. At one point, she powdered her face and checked it in a mirror before getting back on the mic.
Lights sparkled from the stands as she was hoisted alone back into the air and sang “Diamonds” – with its refrain of “shine bright like a diamond” – as the set closed.
Rihanna’s appearance was her first solo performance event in seven years, and her first since becoming a first-time mother nine months ago.
Other anthems
Before country star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem, “Abbot Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem.
Wearing a flowing red velvet gown, Ralph began the song as a reflective ballad and it became a soaring hymn as it went on, with military-style drums joining her and a choir dressed all in white chiming in behind her on the field.
And R&B legend Babyface delivered “America the Beautiful” as a soulful folk song, playing an acoustic guitar painted with an American flag and blue flowers as he stood alone on the field. A backing track with drum machines and singers kicked in before he was done.
Pregame performances came from DJ Snake and Jason Derulo, whose backup dancers included synchronized robot dogs.
AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.