President Barak Obama celebrated his 60th birthday over the weekend, dancing the night away at an outdoor party at the Martha's Vineyard mansion he owns with the former first lady.
Although the event was "scaled back" due to COVID-19, the bash was attended by 200 of the former first family's closest friends and family. Many of the celebraties who attended included Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen and more. Alicia keys and John Legend both sang Happy Birthday.
Social media was a buzz over the weekend with posts about the maskless Obama, but sources say CDC protocols were followed, including COVID testing for guests managed by a COVID-19 coordinator.
Obama was decked out in a gray leafy button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a beaded Hawiian kukui nut lei necklace, coupled with white pants and cream loafers. Michele Obama wore a green, brown and blue patterned floor-length halter gown.
Much of the the food was vegetarian, but there was reportedly an oyster bar which is requisite fare for a Martha's Vineyard soiree.
The party snarled traffic around the island, which started winding down at 1 a.m. Sunday. A good time was had by all.
Though President Biden was unable to attend in person, he reportedly recorded a "heartfelt" video that was played at the party. Biden's video tribute to his longtime friend was heartfelt and focused on the bond between their families and the wonderful young women Obama's daughters and Biden's granddaughters had become.
Other videos from virtual guests such as Dalai Lama, Justin Trudeau, were also shown.
Quests who attended in person also were provided an opportunity to make a special tribute to Obama.