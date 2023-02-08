They call her Queen B and now it’s official: Beyoncé sits alone atop the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history.
The superstar performer won her 32nd Grammy Sunday night – this time for best R&B song, surpassing the late conductor Georg Solti in all-time wins.
“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she said after her historic win as her husband, Jay-Z, stood and applauded her.
The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her.
“I’m just trying to receive this night,” she said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”
The Grammys stage at the end of the night has eluded Beyoncé since 2010, when she won song of the year for “Single Ladies.” On Sunday she added four trophies to her collection for her album “Renaissance.”
Beyoncé missed being in the room when she tied Solti’s record early in the telecast. Host Trevor Noah said she was on her way to the ceremony but blamed Los Angeles traffic for not being there in person to accept it.
Once Beyoncé – the night’s leading nominee – finally arrived, Noah presented her with the best R&B song award at her table.
Beyoncé won for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” dance-electric music recording for “Break My Soul,” traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and dance-electric album for “Renaissance,” which was nominated for album of the year.
Singer-performer Lizzo won record of the year for “About Damn Time,” delivering a rousing speech that brought many in the audience, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Adele, to their feet.
“Me and Adele were having a good time, rooting for our friends. This is an amazing night. This is so unexpected,” Lizzo said, who dedicated her award to Prince. “I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place. Now, I look around and see these songs are about loving your body and feeling comfortable in your skin and feeling good.”
Jazz singer Samara Joy won best new artist, shrugging off challenges by such acts as Wet Leg, Anitta and Maneskin. The New Yorker was virtually in tears when she collected the award and noted that her little brother was her date.
Joy has released two albums as a lead artist and also won the Grammy for best jazz vocal album earlier in the night.
The 2023 Grammy Awards may ultimately be remembered as the year the music industry’s top event tried to embrace rap, whose leaders have regarded the institution with suspicion for almost as long as the 50 years of history that were celebrated on Sunday.
It was only four years ago that song of the year winner Childish Gambino (aka actor Donald Glover) boycotted the show over perceived disrespect for rap. Kanye West and Eminem were among past stars with groundbreaking work overlooked for more middling fare and, for years, rappers complained their work was banished from TV.
But a who’s who of hip-hop royalty took the stage Sunday for an epic, 15-minute Questlove-curated travel through time that featured dozens of stars in the genre, including Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Ice T, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Salt-N-Pepa, Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Busta Rhymes and Nelly.
As he accepted an innovator award named for him, Dr. Dre mused about what he had in common with many of the people he saw from the Grammy Awards stage.
“Where would a lot of people in here be without hip-hop?” the renowned rapper, producer and entrepreneur asked.
Nearly as important was the eight-minute version of DJ Khaled’s “God Did” that closed the show – Khaled took public note of the length – that featured a spellbinding appearance by Jay-Z.
Quavo’s tribute to his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff of Migos was arguably the highlight of a packed and memorable “in memoriam” segment to artists who died over the past year.
Kendrick Lamar won his sixth career trophy for best rap performance for “The Heart Part 5” and also won best rap album for his studio offering, “Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers.”
“You know, as entertainers, we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions,” he said. “So, making this record is one of my toughest. … I would like to thank the culture for allowing me to evolve in order to make this. I finally found imperfection with this album.”
Viola Davis emerged from Sunday’s show an EGOT – a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – after her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The actor gave an emotional speech and emphatically said “I just EGOT” after she marched on stage to collect her award.
“Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” Davis said. “It has just been such a journey.”
The awards show made its return to Los Angeles after the pandemic first delayed, then forced the Grammys to move to Las Vegas last year. Noah hosted the ceremony as well, which saw Jon Batiste take home album of the year.
AP Entertainment Writers David Bauder and Mark Kennedy contributed to this report.