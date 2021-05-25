It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards: Pink twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her daughter, and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honor alongside his 3-year-old son.
Drake, who extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday, was surrounded by family and friends who presented him with the Artist of the Decade Award. He walked onstage outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with his son Adonis holding his hand.
“I wanna dedicate this award to my friends, to my longtime collaborators ... to my beautiful family, and to you,” he said, looking to Adonis and picking him up to kiss him.
Drake placed his first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009, and since has logged the most songs ever on the chart, with 232 entrees. He’s also logged a record 45 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 and a record 22 No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.
He was also named top streaming songs artist Sunday.
The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most wins of the night – 10. He walked into the show with 16 nominations, winning honors like top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights” and top R&B album for “After Hours.”
“I wanna take this opportunity to thank you, my parents,” he said. “I am the man I am today because of you. And thank you to my fans, of course. I do not take this for granted.”
The late rapper Pop Smoke was also a big winner: He posthumously earned five honors, including top new artist and top rap artist, while his debut – “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” – won top rap album and top Billboard 200 album, which his mother accepted onstage.
“Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he was still here in flesh,” Audrey Jackson said.
Another late rapper was also honored during the show. Before presenting top rap song to DaBaby, Swizz Beatz dedicated a moment to those who have recently died in hip-hop, including his close friend and collaborator DMX. And Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth, who earned the Change Maker Award, ended his speech with a powerful sentence: “We still gon’ need justice for Breonna Taylor.”
The Billboard Awards kicked off with a collaborative performance by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, who brought the concert vibe back to life a year after live shows went dark because of the pandemic. Doja Cat and SZA – accompanied by futuristically dressed background dancers – sang their big hit “Kiss Me More” inside the venue, where the seats were empty. Alicia Keys, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut “Songs in A minor,” sang selections from the album including the hit “Fallin.’” The performance was introduced by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Big wins at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Top artist: The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”
Top male artist: The Weeknd
Top new artist: Pop Smoke
Top R&B artist: The Weeknd
Top rap artist: Pop Smoke
Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship
Top gospel artist: Kanye West
Top streaming songs artist: Drake
Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd
Artist of the Decade Award: Drake
Icon Award: Pink
Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth