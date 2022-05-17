Drake once again dominated the Billboard Music Awards as he took home wins for top artist, top male artist, top rap artist, top male rap artist and top rap album on Sunday night. With those nods, he continues to be the most decorated artist in the history of the show, having now won 34 BBMAs throughout his career.
The event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
The night also celebrated Mary J. Blige, who was presented with the Icon Award for her musical excellence. Janet Jackson, who won the award herself in 2018, did the honors.
Before the award was presented, a montage of congratulations was played featuring Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, H.E.R. and other artists.
When speaking about Blige, Jackson said, “Mary J. Blige represents truth. Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you.”
Jackson added that Blige has made “a commitment to her fans to always be her authentic self.”
“I’ve been on this journey for a long time, one that didn’t always look the way you see me now,” Blige told the crowd. “One that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain, but God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions in my music.”
Olivia Rodrigo took away the most awards of the night with seven, including top new artist. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, won six awards, including top Christian artist, top gospel artist and top gospel album of the year.
Another big winner was Doja Cat, who came away with four awards – top R&B artist, top R&B female artist, top R&B album and top viral song.
The two mass shooting events of the weekend were acknowledged before the show began with a statement from the Billboard Music Awards body and NBCA.
The Revolt Black Excellence Award was presented by Combs to activist Tamika Mallory.
“When I told the people that I wasn’t gonna do what they wanted me to do, I didn’t tell them about this,” he said, before bringing Mallory to the stage to give her the award for her work fighting against racism and discrimination.
Combs told her that show producers supported the decision, “because you are one of the most fearless people that I know, you fight for us on the front lines, and we just pay so much respect for you, queen. We love you.”
“Ten people lost their live because of a racist act,” Mallory said, referencing Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. “And while they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven’t arrested the hate, they haven’t arrested the harm and the pain.”
She went on to urge everyone in the audience and at home to get involved in the fight for justice.
“If you are not doing anything at this time, you’re actually doing something by being silent,” she said.