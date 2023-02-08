A historically Black college in Mississippi celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than the embattled actor himself.
The popular actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College last week to speak with mass communication and performing arts students, WAPT-TV reported.
The station reported that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard,” which highlighted the life of Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.
“Today was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College,” Carmen Walters, Tougaloo president, said. “Our students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting. This is the first visit of many producers who are assisting us with launching our new program in filmmaking and film production.”
Smith, a recent Academy Award winner, made international news during last year’s Oscar’s program when he walked on stage during the live televised program and slapped host Chris Rock for making jokes about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.