Visions and voices from Black filmmakers are showcased annually at the Tribeca Film Festival, where auteurs share their experiences, observations and art. And with the in-theater portion of this year’s festival a wrap, Tribeca At Home is now going on through July 2, allowing movie lovers everywhere to watch select festival films on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. Some of Tribeca’s best films are also playing in theaters across the United States, on Netflix or through video on demand (VOD).
Following are a handful of the festival’s best Black films.
“The Blackening”
This is an Afrocentric horror-comedy of the highest standard, which is a dubious distinction at best. But view this extremely funny film and you’ll fall in love with its craziness. The project evolved from a short film by the comedy troupe 3Peat. From that nugget, screenwriters Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins place seven friends in a cabin in the woods on Juneteenth for a reunion.
The group is stalked by an archer with a grudge and forced into playing a deadly board game called “The Blackening.” To save their lives, the friends must answer questions about Black history, horror films and pop culture – or else. They’re also ordered to sacrifice a member of the group who is the “Blackest” (fingers point to Shanika, who says “n---a” the most) or the whitest (Clifton voted for Donald Trump – twice).
“Ride Along” director Tim Story gives the film a rhythm that propels the story and characters toward a surprise ending. The young cast has a chemistry that is so affable, it seems like your dizzy friends got caught in a horror movie by mistake. Filthy, racist language and casual drug use are just some of this satiric film’s secret weapons. Hilarious, yet astute. If you’re tuned into Black life, the culture wars, horror film tropes and social issues, the jokes are even funnier. “The Blackening” is bound to become a cult classic. In theaters; watch the trailer on YouTube.
“The League”
We know Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron were all-time greats of Black baseball. What we might not have known, until “The League” director Sam Pollard and executive producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompsoninformed us, was that Black baseball greats in the United States can be traced back to the 1880s, and that the Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson was the event that separated Black players from white leagues.
An illustrious list of players like Satchel Page, team owners like Gus Greenlee and baseball staples created by Black players – including the screwball and base stealing – are essential elements in this comprehensive look at baseball’s Negro Leagues. The photos, clips of games and interviews with surviving players are priceless in this deep dive into Black baseball that will play best on the educational circuit or PBS.
The many accomplishments on view are a source of pride. As Mrs. Jackie Robinson puts it so eloquently: “We stand on their shoulders.” “League” is an exceptional documentation of the men who played the game of baseball – their way – and became role models for an entire nation of sports lovers in the process. In theaters July 7 and available via VOD July 14; watch the trailer on YouTube.
“The Perfect Find”
Isn’t it romantic? Fortyish fashion editor Jenna (Gabrielle Union), heads back into the workforce after overcoming a bad breakup. She lands a job with a nemesis who’s a mogul, Darcine (Gina Torres), and injudiciously has an affair with her boss’ 20-something son (Keith Powers). Fans of the Prime Video series “Harlem” will love this “Sex in the City”-ish ode to older women feeling their oats. Credit the rapid-fire, snarky, sexually explicit and roaringly funny female banter to screenwriter Leigh Davenport. Darcine to Jenna: “I run out of boyfriends you can f--k and you go after my son!”
Davenport can also take a victory lap for the ultra-modern narrative, engaging characters and frank discussions about female-male relationships, such as when the very pragmatic Jenna explains why an impending blind date has potential: “Once I heard that he had dental and vision benefits, he was an option.”
Union has never been funnier and makes Jenna come alive. Director Numa Perrier has a strong background in TV (“Queen Sugar”), which helps her get animated performances from her cast and create a New York atmosphere that seems very urbane. Production design (Sally Levi) and set decoration (Amber Thrane) stand out as much as the costumes (Amit Gajwani) and cinematography (Eric Lin). The wondrous soundtrack includes oldies (Billie Holiday) and newbies (Giveon). This is an adult romantic comedy that’ll keep you amused and titillated. Streaming on Netflix; watch the trailer on YouTube.
“Uncharted”
They’re 12 songbirds: budding neo-soul writers, singers, producers and engineers chosen by Alicia Keys for her She Is The Music songwriting camp. The learning center is a haven, especially for young women who’ve had tough experiences working in a predominately male industry plagued by instances of verbal, emotional and sexual abuse. These talented artists create ultramodern soul songs that are catchy, the kind you’d play over and over. Their confessions and perceptive anecdotes are relevant to the music business as well as to the world at large.
Watching them write songs, form melodies and harmonize is magic. Three of the songs stand out and have Top 10 potential: the wonderfully playful “Stank-ass Walk,” the ethereal “Purpose” and the very modern “Like It That Way.” Director/producer Beth Aala finds the essence of each artist and explores the group’s sisterhood. Each feels like tomorrow’s breakout star who could become a Spotify sensation. The camerawork (cinematographer Ayana Baraka) isn’t fancy but does the job; the editing (M. Watanabe Milmore) cuts the footage down to a tidy 95 minutes. In the end, the music these women create makes this documentary as memorable as a song you can’t get out of your head. Screening on Tribeca at Home; watch the trailer on YouTube.