“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” received five Oscar nominations Tuesday morning, most notably the first-ever acting nom for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett’s best supporting actress nod.
Bassett already made history for Marvel once by becoming the first performer to win a Golden Globe for the comic franchise earlier this month. She won in the same category as her Oscar nomination, best supporting actress.
Beyond Bassett, the filmwas nominated for best original song, best costume design, best make-up and hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018’s first “Black Panther” received seven total nominations four years ago.
Bassett’s nomination is a rarity. Few comic book movie roles have ever received Oscars’ love. Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger were both nominated for their portrayals of the Joker in “Joker” and “The Dark Knight,” respectively. Both men went on to win the award.
“Wakanda Forever” will look to continue the franchise’s winning ways in the best costume design category, as Ruth E. Carter won for the first film in 2019. The sequel’s biggest test is clearly in the best visual effects category, when it will face off against “The Batman’s Gotham” and “Avatar: The Way of Water’s Pandora,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.”
Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” is seen by some as the early frontrunner for best original song.
The 95th Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12.