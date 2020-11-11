When the pandemic first hit and lockdowns started shutting down schools, businesses, and events large and small, the team at Miami Book Fair was already well into the planning stages of this year’s annual festival. Championing literary excellence, social relevance and the inherent power of the cultural arts, the much-anticipated celebration is attended by hundreds of thousands of Miamians every year. Was there a way it could still go on?

The answer to that question has turned out to be a resounding yes.

MiamiBookFairOnline.com, a digital platform created especially for this year’s Fair, will present its 2020 slate of more than 300 authors in adult fiction, nonfiction, poetry, comics, and children’s and YA literature. Virtual fairgoers will be able to browse through programs, create watchlists and view their picks on demand, much like any other streaming service. Programs start dropping Nov. 15, and will remain available after Book Fair week closes on November 22. And, with the exception of just a handful of ticketed showings, access to Fair programming will for the first time be free.

“We were determined to make it happen,” said Lissette Mendez, MBF director of programs. “The Fair is an integral part of Miami’s landscape and so many people look forward to it each year.”

Author conversations, readings, panel discussions, and innovative children’s and youth programs have all been reimagined for the virtual space. As in years past, the Fair is providing a platform for a wide range of voices – both emerging and entrenched – across cultures, identities and generations. There are many attending authors of color whose work reflects and examines the Black experience.

“Creating a space where people can connect and exchange ideas and opinions has always been a touchstone of the Fair,” said Mendez. “Supporting and helping to amplify diversity, inclusion and representation is an evergreen commitment we’ve made to the community.”

The following programs are of particular interest to Miami Times readers; these and many more can be found at MiamiBookFairOnline.com, where streaming starts this Sunday, Nov. 15.

In Conversation: The Miami Times: Black Justice & Equality | Available Monday, Nov. 16

Yanela G. McLeod’s “The Miami Times and the Fight for Equality: Race, Sport, and the Black Press, 1948-1958” highlights the 1949 lawsuit challenging segregation on the city’s public golf course brought by The Miami Times, the number one Black-owned newspaper in the country. It is but one example of the paper’s commitment to desegregation, and part of the historical narrative of the civil rights movement in Florida. She’s joined by longtime Miami-Dade journalist Nadege Green, now director of community research and storytelling at the Community Justice Project.

An Evening With Claudia Rankine & Rebecca Carroll | Available Tuesday, Nov. 17

“In Just Us: An American Conversation,” Claudia Rankine looks at what it takes to stay in the room together, breaching the silence, guilt and violence that follow direct addresses of whiteness. The Frederick Iseman Professor of Poetry at Yale University – also the author of six collections of poetry and a former National Endowment for the Arts fellow – will explore precisely what that is with New York public radio WNYC’s Rebecca Carroll, author of the forthcoming memoir “Surviving the White Gaze.”

In Conversation: A Girl is A Body of Water | Available Tuesday, Nov. 17

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi’s “A Girl is A Body of Water” follows Kirabo, a 12-year-old Ugandan girl raised by a group of women, trying to find and reconnect with the mother who abandoned her. It is a tale rich in the folklore of Uganda and an arresting exploration of what it means to be a modern girl in a world that seems determined to silence women. Makumbi is joined by Helon Habila, author of the novel “Travelers and The Chibok Girls: the Boko Haram Kidnappings and Islamist Militancy in Nigeria,” a critically acclaimed account of the shocking events that stunned the world and birthed the #BringBackOurGirls mission.

An Evening With Terry McMillan & Glory Edim | Thursday, Nov. 19 @ 8 p.m.

In “It’s Not All Downhill From Here,” Terry McMillan’s 10th consecutive New York Times bestselling work of fiction, Loretha Curry is on the eve of her 68th birthday and has much to be happy about: a booming beauty-supply empire, lifelong friends and a husband who still surprises her. But when her world abruptly goes sideways, Loretta must reimagine, and realize, a brand-new life. McMillan’s latest is a paean to the resilience and pragmatism of women, something she discusses with conversation partner Glory Edim, founder of the Well-Read Black Girl digital platform and editor of the printed anthology of the same name.

In Conversation: Let Love Rule | Available Friday, Nov. 20

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz reflects on the first 25 years of his life in his new autobiography, “Let Love Rule,” the timeline of which culminates in the release of his first studio album, which shares the book’s title. In it he muses over duality – Kravitz grew up the son of Black Caribbean actress Roxie Roker, a Christian, and Sy Kravitz, a successful TV producer who was white and Jewish – and follows his discovery of and immersion in music, his life-changing relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and the joy of being a father, and his unwavering stance on making his music, his way. Along the way he shares personal revelations, traumatic moments and drops a who’s who list of bold-faced music and movie industry names, making this glimpse into the life and mind of a rock star a scenic ride. He’s speaking with Kiesha Garrison, director of communications and culture programs at Microsoft.

African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song | Available Saturday, Nov. 21

“African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle & Song” is a literary landmark: the biggest, most ambitious anthology of Black poetry ever published, gathering 250 poets from the colonial period to the present. Only now, in the 21st century, can we fully grasp the breadth and range of African American poetry: a magnificent chorus of voices, some familiar, others recently rescued from neglect. Here, in this unprecedented anthology expertly selected by poet and scholar Kevin Young, this precious living heritage – which sets a new standard for Black poetry and its essential expression of American genius – is revealed in all its power, beauty, and multiplicity. Young is joined by award-winning poet Campbell McGrath.

In Conversation: Transcendent Kingdom | Available Saturday, Nov. 21

American Book Award winner Yaa Gyasi’s novel “Transcendent Kingdom” is a moving portrait of a family of Ghanaian immigrants ravaged by depression, addiction and grief, and a novel about faith, science, religion and love. She’s speaking with New York Times book reviewer and author Nell Freudenberger.

In Conversation: Deacon King Kong | Available Saturday, Nov. 21

In James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong,” an old church deacon known as Sportcoat shuffles into the crowded courtyard of a Brooklyn project and shoots the local drug dealer, a violent act that causes the lives of those impacted to overlap in unexpected ways. McBride is speaking with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts Jr., author of “The Last Thing You Surrender.”

In Conversation: Malcolm X, Dr. King & the Time for Change | Available Sunday, Nov. 22

In the dual biography “The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.,” Peniel E. Joseph upends longstanding preconceptions of the 20th century’s most iconic African American leaders. In “We Are Called to Be a Movement,” Rev. Dr. William Barber II delivers a stirring message informed by their dogma: It’s time for change, and the time needs you. They are speaking with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.”

Programs for kids and teens

Kids and teens can explore programming created especially for them – which was limited to just two days in years past – throughout the run of the Fair. An interactive map pinpointing such favorites as Mr. Wembly Wordsmith’s Storytorium; Tinker, Make, Innovate!; and the Rhythm Factory offers storytelling sessions, virtual workshops, live concerts and museum wonders. Songwriting, stories, science experiments, video game building, poetry writing, recipe sharing and art classes are all on deck. Taptap Krik? Krak! feature stories for kids in Haitian Creole. Teen Press Conference, where high school students take on the role of reporters and actively engage with bestselling YA authors, is returning for the seventh consecutive year.

How to Miami Book Fair Online

Access hundreds of authors on demand – free! Registration is simple: Visit MiamiBookFairOnline.com and sign up using your email address or Facebook account.

Build your personal watchlist. Browse the program schedule, save events to your watchlist and receive same-day notifications for “shows” you don’t want to miss.

Join live events and Q&As. Each event has a dedicated video page for its stream with author bios and links to purchase books, as well as special downloadable content.

Explore the Virtual Marketplace. Shop official MBF swag and browse the latest in books, ’zines, and comics and graphic novels for readers of all ages.

Experience MBFO’s digital projects. Here in Florida is an interactive map focused on the work of more than 40 writers, poets, and other artists inspired by life in the Sunshine State. Children's Alley has interactive storytelling, virtual workshops and live concerts.

Visit MiamiBookFairOnline.com for more information and to sign up.