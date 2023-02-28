Brittney Griner made a special appearance at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif., just over a year after her initial detainment in Russia.
Griner, who recently re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, received a standing ovation as she took the stage.
“It feels so good to be here, especially with my beautiful, amazing wife and with all of y’all here today. I want to thank everyone and let’s keep fighting to bring home every American still detained overseas,” she said.
Women dominated the night, with Angela Bassett winning entertainer of the year. She also took home an acting trophy for the television series “9-1-1.”
The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET.
Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic “The Woman King,” a project she championed and starred in.
“I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a Black woman, as an artist,” Davis said, referencing a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus. “I thank everyone who was involved with ‘The Woman King’ because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”
Will Smith won for the slavery drama “Emancipation,” his first release since last year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage before winning his first best actor trophy.
“Abbott Elementary” won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her costars onstage and praised shows like “black-ish” for paving the way for her series.
Also at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports award, which recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement. Special honorees included Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.