Racism, sexism and classism converge with jazz music made famous by Louis Armstrong in the stage play, “A Wonderful World.” The world premiere chronicles the life and songs of Louis Armstrong in his native New Orleans through international stardom.
“A Wonderful World” will play March 5- April 5 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, with opening night set for March 14.
Award-winning playwright, journalist and multimedia artist Aurin Squire wrote the original book that amplifies Armstrong’s life and personal encounters with racism. A native of Opa-locka and 1997 graduate of North Miami Beach High School, Squire is currently a writer on CBS’ “The Good Fight” and “Evil.”
Miami New Drama brings “A Wonderful World” to stage as a second collaboration with Squire who is a graduate of The Juilliard School. Squire graduated with honors from Northwestern University, where he studied creative writing in the media and is a winner of the 2014 Act One Writing Prize at Lincoln Center Theatre.
“Miami New Drama’s mission is to produce new work that resonates with our community while also contributing to national conversations,” said Michael Hausmann, artistic director for Miami New Drama. “‘A Wonderful World’ bravely looks at our country’s complicated relationship with race relations over the course of the past century as lived by America’s greatest jazz performer, Louis Armstrong, and the racial inequality that still haunts us today.”
Fans recognize the musical icon for his raspy vocals on “Hello Dolly” and a famed trumpeter who blared “When the saints go marching in.” “A Wonderful World” will features songs recorded and made popular by the jazz legend, arranged and orchestrated by Anastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.
“A Wonderful World is a four-chapter play with 39 scenes told from the perspective of each of Armstrong’s four wives. It offers a new texture of how Black women groomed, trained and preserved Armstrong. ” Squire told The Miami Times Wednesday, Feb. 26 in a phone interview. “Women control most of the narrative’s voice because of the role they played in his life. I wanted to depict the power dynamic of women who from the Wild, Wild West to New Orleans brothels own far more influence and sexual power than credited.”
According to Squire, each wife will narrate a separate chapter through New Orleans, New York, Chicago and Hollywood. These cities represent pivotal locations for racial confrontation while Armstrong was on tour.
“Armstrong’s biggest racial blow-ups happened when he was on the road,” Squire said. “He saw his first lynching traveling in a riverboat from New Orleans bound to the St. Louis area and was harassed in Chicago over an incident with a white woman. During a stint in Memphis, Armstrong was blackmailed by the police union.”
The integral racial transition for Armstrong’s career was in Hollywood. To garner acting roles and fit into a segregated film industry, Armstrong adapted the Stepin Fetchit mentality made popular by vaudeville comedian Lincoln Perry who characterized Blacks as “befuddled, mumbling, shiftless fools.”
“I listened to hip-hop music as a teen and remember when the trio Fugees mocked Armstrong singing ‘Nappy Heads Mona Lisa,’” said Squire. “It hurt me because I knew Armstrong was more complex than how Blacks viewed him as a sell out or the big smiling Black caricature advanced by older whites in America.”
Squire was an early music enthusiast who studied violin for 12 years with the Lauderdale Youth Symphony. While working in New York, he received a biography of Armstrong as a secret Santa gift. The latter inspired Squire to follow his established playwright path to bring Armstrong’s life to stage with dignity.
“‘A Wonderful World’ is historical fiction,” said Squire. “We honor the truth and spirit of Armstrong’s journey not necessarily sticking to every fact.”