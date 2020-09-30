Comedian and actor Chris Rock has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Nonverbal Learning Disorder (NVLD). Rock says the diagnosis came about after nine hours of tests.
Appearing on “The View,” Rock explained: “One of the things is, I have a hard time picking up social cues. Like when I talk to people, I hear the words, but if you’re mad at me, if you’re feeling a certain way, I might have a hard time picking that up.”
Friends suggested he may have Asperger’s syndrome, a developmental disability on the autism spectrum.
“They came back and said, ‘You don’t have Asperger’s, but you have something very close to it, and it’s called NVLD, Nonverbal Learning Disorder,” said Rock.
Speaking more about his diagnosis in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rock said that his disorder can be helpful for his comedy, but detrimental in relationships with people.
“Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, their responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.”