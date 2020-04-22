Enthusiasts young and old who need to burn off restless, quarantine steam can now enjoy a unique duality of reading and music. Claudette’s Miraculous Motown Adventure (Heavenly Enterprises Midwest, 2019) energizes the minds of young children and transfers imaginations to a legendary land based on the life of Claudette Robinson, the official “First Lady of Motown” and ex-wife of William “Smokey” Robinson, famed voice of The Miracles. A companion Spotify playlist invites fans to indulge soulful Motown sounds.
Through literature, Robinson explores the history of Motown — Detroit, Michigan’s homegrown, record-making powerhouse. A new generation is introduced to a new Black history contribution by utilizing a colorful combine of fantasy and facts. The collaboration includes a comprehensive list of awards and honors earned by The Miracles, as well as a thorough biography that chronicles their prolific run in the music industry.
“What market has Motown not tapped into? Children,” Robinson told The Miami Times during a phone interview held April 18. “In music, everything is current. The history can often get lost. Let me tell a portion of my story in a fantasy that children can learn about the beginning of the history of Motown – with the Miracles being the very first group and me.”
In 1959, a teenaged-Robinson was the first female signed to Berry Gordy’s Motown Records as an original member of The Miracles. Robinson sang alongside “Smokey,” Warren “Pete” Moore, Ronald “Ronnie” White, and Robert “Bobby” Rogers. The following year, the quintet scored the label’s first million-selling hit with “Shop Around.” Robinson stopped touring with the group in 1964, but continued to sing on recording sessions.
First released in 2019, the picture book is co-written with author A.K. Morris and illustrated by Pamela C. Rice. In a brief provided by Amazon.com, “Little Claudette lives in the magic kingdom of Motown, where all the happy children sing and dance in the streets. One day, an angry witch casts a spell, and the kingdom descends into dark silence. Unhappy and bored, Claudette finds a box of Miracles in her attic. Inside are four little fellows—Smokey, Bobby, Ronnie, and Pete—who sing music so sweet. Claudette and the Miracles begin to sing together, but will it be enough to bring light and laughter back to the kingdom of Motown?”
The author-inspired, Spotify playlist keeps the endeavor 21st century relevant and can be streamed and listened to on any internet enabled device. The playlist includes songs made famous by the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductee’s and favorite songs from Motown’s catalogue including “Dance Machine” by The Jackson Five, “My Girl” by The Temptations and “Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles.
“Kids are my favorite love. They are my number one choice of people,” said Robinson.
“While travelling across the country promoting this children’s story at schools, both parents and children alike were singing its praises. I was getting so much love from the children. They were singing and dancing and laughing. I don’t know if there is enough money in the world that you can pay for that type of love,” Robinson added.
No stranger to the classroom, the grandmother of three first desired to be a teacher prior to being whisked into the entertainment world. But that was six decades ago. Now, Robinson’s prominence in the entertainment industry is archived and intertwined amid Motown’s fabled stable of stars.
Everything has come full circle for the songstress after spending a greater part of the past 30 years as a volunteer in her children’s and grandchildren’s school.
“I could not in my wildest imagination believe that in 2020, everyone would be in their homes and could not go outside,” said Robinson. “With people being fearful of catching the virus, dying and all of the above, this stay-at-home policy is really getting people back together.”
Claudette’s Miraculous Motown Adventure can be purchased at Amazon.com. The corresponding playlist can be listened to at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/29Xxo9rc9QWB5jdzpN2eYj.