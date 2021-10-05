When Daniel Craig first got the gig, he felt like something had gone amiss.
“You’ve got the wrong guy,” he told the producers.
But Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson insisted. No, he was the one. He was James Bond.
Craig, then a rising performer but far from the expected choice, never had any ambitions to play the storied spy. He had assumed he was being strung along as part of a massive casting machine, one of dozens of actors screen tested.
“Once I did find out, I was incredibly flattered and deeply confused,” Craig recalled in an interview. “I just felt like I wasn’t the right person.”
Fifteen years and five films later, Craig’s tenure as 007 is coming to a close. “No Time to Die,” which opens in the U.S. on Friday after a 16-month delay due to the pandemic, is the last hurrah in Craig’s $3 billion box office Bond era.
“No Time to Die" is definitely Craig’s final turn in the tux. But it’s also a culmination of where Craig has been driving Bond. His 007 is a character, not an icon, capable of grief and regret, and far from bulletproof. That evolution takes center stage in the film.
“No Time to Die” started off unsteadily with writer-director Danny Boyle departing over creative differences. Cary Joni Fukunaga stepped in and the script was completely rewritten. That the film was even happening in the first place was surprising to some after "Spectre."
“After ‘Spectre’ I went: I don’t think I can do this anymore. I got to a point where it was like: The risk feels too great. That phone call home where I phone up and say I’m injured, I’m in the hospital – it’s not a nice phone call to make, and it’s happened a lot over the years,” said Craig, 53.
He chuckles. “It happened on this as well, but there you go.”
During filming in Jamaica, Craig slipped while running on a wet dock and badly injured his ankle. The filmmakers could hardly know then that temporarily losing their star would just be one of many headaches to come. Before the pandemic arrived, “No Time to Die” was slated to open April 2020. Television ads ran. Craig hosted “Saturday Night Live.” The film’s theme, by Billie Eilish, was released, and won a Grammy months before the film’s London premiere.
“No Time to Die” arrives at a crucial juncture for the movie business. Lately, some ticket sales have been reaching pre-pandemic levels. Bond is poised not just to save the world one more time but also give movie theaters a lift while he’s at it. Sales in the U.K. over the weekend were on par with the opening for 2012’s “Skyfall,” which cleared $1.1 billion at the box office.
But Craig’s departure may test the franchise more than any previous 007 changing of the guard since Sean Connery exited. Expect to hear endless rumors and speculation of a successor to Craig for the next year, but for now British Jamaican actor Lashana Lynch makes Bond history in “No Time to Die” as the first female 007. (Bond has left the service in the film, freeing up his code name.)
“For me as a Black woman to be able to relate to this white man, that’s magic,” said Lynch. “That’s the power that Daniel Craig has brought to the franchise, but also the power of the creators behind making sure they’re keeping the fans on board and inviting new fans to join in the fun.”