Grammy- and Tony Award-winning jazz legend Dee Dee Bridgewater will take Miami by storm on Saturday, Nov. 14, in a live performance at Pinecrest Gardens.
Bridgewater is one of many talented musicians who will grace the Banyan Bowl amphitheater stage for an eight concert jazz series called JazzAid Live.
Pinecrest Gardens typically hosts sold out music-inspired community events, but with rampant rates of coronavirus cases, the venue has opted to bring the community a similar experience that prioritizes safety while still offering amazing entertainment.
Alana Perez, director of Pinecrest Gardens, explained that the amphitheater’s 530-seat capacity would have to be reduced to 125 to adhere to social distancing guidelines, a number she claims would not be enough to sustain the level of talent JazzAid Live is expecting to bring in.
“To suddenly take this away because of the pandemic would be a devastating thing. We wanted to keep the music alive, people need entertainment at a time like this,” she said. “Rather than depriving someone of that, we decided to do a bona fide livestream platform that is accessible to everyone.”
JazzAid brings renowned performers to Miami residents from the comfort of their own home through the Eduvision livestreaming platform. Tickets start at $15 for one show with the option of subscribing to the remaining seven for $87. Fifty percent of all proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts across the world.
“We did not feel it was enough to do this for our own benefit or to justify the cost, we felt we wanted a partner whose message could benefit a greater audience. We are reaching out to the world,” Perez said.
A partnership with World Central Kitchen – created by Spanish chef and beloved social activist José Andrés – allows the organization to advance its pandemic relief efforts through providing free meals to families affected by natural disasters across the world.
“I really want to be a vehicle of hope and joy by spreading a little love around. I want to make people happy through my music,” said Bridgewater. “Anyone that tunes in should know that this is an amazing cause.”
As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, Bridgewater is accustomed to working for good causes and is committed to global grassroots projects in the fight against world hunger.
Bridgewater is a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Tony Award-winning stage actress who hosted National Public Radio’s syndicated radio show “JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater” for 23 years. She’s back on tour promoting her new release, “Memphis,” and expressed enthusiasm about performing on a real stage for the first time since the coronavirus sidelined artists into their living rooms for virtual events resulting in “streaming fatigue.”
“The concert will be lively and reminiscent of an actual live performance full of energy,” Bridgewater said.
To access the series, ticket holders receive a streaming link upon registration to access via smartphone, laptop, tablet or smart TV. A guide is provided to troubleshoot connection issues and walk viewers through setting up the broadcast an hour before the scheduled start time. All performances are set to take place at 8 p.m. ET. Streamed from nine angles using professional cameras and some audio engineering, attendees can expect the virtual event to be of high quality.
“We will disappoint nobody. They will see two 45-minute performance segments. If there’s a bit of giving left in anyone’s heart, this is a series that answers the need of entertainment and the desire to help others,” said Perez.
The jazz series will go on until mid-April featuring iconic musicians like Wycliffe Gordon, Grace Kelly, Kurt Ellington and the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Going beyond Miami, the concert series is expected to virtually draw in an international crowd as well.
Tickets and additional information can be found at pinecrestgardens.org.