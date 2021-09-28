You know him from “Cry Freedom,” “The Mighty Quinn,” “Glory,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Mississippi Masala,” “Malcolm X,” “The Pelican Brief,” “Philadelphia,” “Crimson Tide,” “Courage Under Fire” and many more big-screen films. And now, “Macbeth”?
Yes, Denzel Washington is going back to his Shakespearean roots.
“This is a fascinating journey for me. I went to school 1,000 feet from here and played ‘Othello’ at 20 – didn’t know what I was doing,” said the 66-year-old Washington, who starred in the play as a student at Fordham’s Lincoln Center Campus. “It’s a long thousand feet.”
Washington has acted in other Shakespeare productions, including “Julius Caesar” on Broadway in 2005. To him, it’s a foundational part of himself as an actor.
“It’s the ultimate challenge. It’s the ultimate reward,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press. “It’s where I started and where I want to finish.”
Washington is starring in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” a black-and-white film adaptation of the original play opposite Frances McDormand as his wife, Lady Macbeth. The movie opened the 59th New York Film Festival on Friday.
Instead of the predictable mud-and-blood adaptation set on medieval Scottish fields, the AP calls it a “minimalist nightmare, cloaked in shadow and fog.”
In this adaptation, we meet Washington’s Macbeth on the outskirts of a medieval field where he’s already stewing. Elsewhere and closer to the seat of power, old King Duncan has signaled that he will bestow his greatest glories on the presumed heir to his throne. Bitter and left behind, Lord Macbeth looks adrift in the wilderness when he comes across three sisters. Emerging from the mist like three Grim Reapers intent on playing a game of chess, the witches promise Macbeth the crown if he’ll do just one thing … kill his king.
In an online review on DenOfGeek.com, David Crow writes that “Washington’s Macbeth doesn’t take much pushing from either the witches or his equally Machiavellian wife.” As the story goes, the following night, Macbeth sneaks into the king’s bedroom as he sleeps. Washington coldly executes treason and even “pauses to take a quiet moment of satisfaction when Duncan awakens, realizing what is about to occur.”
For those who have never experienced Macbeth before, don’t worry, we haven’t given much away here. The king’s murder is just the beginning of this classic horror story.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be released in theaters Dec. 25, then debut on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14, 2022.