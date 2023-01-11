The Golden Globes Awards returns to television for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic for its 80th year, with comedian host Jerrod Carmichael addressing the various elephants in the room Tuesday night.
Carmichael made jokes at the awards show and seriously criticized the establishment, like former Golden Globes hosts. The host plunged straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members.
“I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael and I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” said the “Rothaniel” comedian. “I won’t say they were a racist organization. But they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will.”
Carmichael continued throughout the night making some jokes that didn't land with the audience but always earned a reaction. Regina Hall joined in with her own jokes as she presented Kevin Costner with the best actor in a TV drama award for “Yellowstone” and laughed along with the audience explaining his absence.
A handful of Black actors and actresses were honored that night, some making history such as Angela Bassett to be the first actress to win a major acting award for a Marvel movie. Bassett won best supporting actress for her performance in her recent film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She referenced the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman in her acceptance speech.
The public school mockumentary sitcom “Abbott Elementary” received two awards for its cast members and one for best comedy series. Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator and star, won best actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams won for his supporting role.
Eddie Murphy accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime achievement prize. Honorees typically use the moment to make an impactful speech. Murphy’s acceptance took two minutes, shorter than many of the night’s regular winners. He thanked a handful of people and quickly wrapped it up with a mic-drop joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time so I could stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano,” Murphy said. “But I’m gonna' wrap it up and just say something to all the up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight. I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth!”
