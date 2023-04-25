Just days before CNN announced it was parting ways with longtime anchor Don Lemon, it announced a new prime-time weekly show with two names viewers likely already know.
TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show, “King Charles,” debuting in the fall, the network announced, as it tries to engineer a turnaround amid tumbling ratings.
CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that the show “will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.”
Licht said King will continue to anchor “CBS Mornings” and former NBA star Barkley will continue his current role at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.
The announcement came just two days prior to CNN announcing Lemon’s departure from the network after a nearly two-decade relationship.
Lemon was fired following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a little more than two months after he apologized for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.
CNN offered no public explanation for Lemon’s dismissal and Lemon said he was shocked to find out about it from his agent in an email.
Lemon's downfall began as a result of a February discussion on “CNN This Morning” with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the ages of politicians, Lemon said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”
When initially challenged by Harlow on his remarks, Lemon stood by them, saying he was just “saying what the facts were.” He later issued an apology via his Twitter account.
Lemon used to host prime-time’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” but moved when the network launched “CNN This Morning” last November, just before the U.S. midterm elections, as one of the first major programming moves under Licht.
The anchor also drew criticism for saying the men’s national soccer team deserved to be paid more than the women’s national team because they were “more interesting to watch.”
Additionally, Lemon also drew negative attention for an off-air tiff with Collins over accusations she was trying to interrupt him.
He also had a tense on-air interview last week with Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, when Lemon, disputed Ramaswamy’s interpretation of racial history.
While some people close to Lemon said the move to morning anchor was a demotion, top executives at CNN are hoping this new show will help boost ratings as they continue to contend with the more popular “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” on cable news competitors.
Appearing on TNT to discuss the new show, King said she hadn’t been looking for an additional job but relished the chance to work with Barkley.
“What I think is so great for the both of us is that it’s live TV,” she said. “To me, live TV is like working without a net. So, whatever happens, happens. I like that.”
The duo said they’d talk about politics but that the show would not be political.
“We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat,’” Barkley said. “That’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general.”
Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN’s dip has been the most dramatic – 61% in prime time in March.
CNN is a year into new corporate management with Warner Bros. Discovery, which hired ex-CBS producer Licht to run the network.