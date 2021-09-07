After a month-long delay, Drake released his latest studio album “Certified Lover Boy” on Friday, but it didn’t take listeners long to notice a controversial songwriting credit on one of the songs.
R. Kelly, who is currently on trial in New York facing multiple charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, is credited on the Canadian artist’s “TSU” track, which led to criticism that it may help the disgraced R&B singer make money.
Drake’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, who also has several production credits on the record, responded to an Instagram post over the weekend that shared a screenshot of an article headlined “Certified Lover Boy: Drake album credits R. Kelly as co-lyricist" from The Independent.
“On a song called ‘TSU’ at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron C talking,” he wrote in a comment referring to the DJ. “Behind that faintly, which you can’t even hear, is an R Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance, no lyrics are present, R. Kelly’s voice isn’t even present, but if we wanted to use Ron C talking we were forced to license it.”
“TSU” utilizes the same intro found in Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” Alongside Kelly, Drake, the track’s producers — Harley Arsenault, Noel Cadastre, OC Ron G — and Christopher Cross, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are credited.
Shebib added that he had just been reading the biography “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah" by Kathy Iandoli. Kelly, as a 27-year-old, illegally married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah. Their marriage was later annulled and Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.
“Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting,” he wrote.
When asked in the comments why Drake's team didn't re-record that section of TSU, 40 said they would have "taken that option" if they could.
"At that point it's about the integrity of the art for the artist and that's not my place to mess with it."
He added the decision didn't “sit well” with him.
“I’m not here to defend Drake’s lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual R. Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co-lyricist,” he wrote.
40's response to the credit comes just a few days after “Certified Lover Boy” broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify and the most-streamed album of the year on Apple Music.
Kelly has been in custody since 2019 and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Federal prosecutors have accused the R&B singer and his team of traveling “throughout the United States and abroad to perform at concert venues … and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly" as far back as the 1990s.
Prosecutors have also accused Kelly of "engaging in sexual activity with girls under 18 years old," failing to disclose "a sexually transmitted disease Kelly had contracted" and producing child pornography by requesting that underage girls send him photographs. If convicted, Kelly could face life in prison.