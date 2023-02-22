Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon has been absent from “CNN This Morning” since last Thursday. Late Monday, CNN announced Lemon would return on Wednesday and participate in formal sensitivity training.
Paparazzi has since snapped photos of Lemon with his fiancé in the water and on the sand in front of the Faena Miami Beach Hotel.
Lemon was taken off the air when, during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians, he pushed back against Haley’s call for politicians over 75 years old to undergo annual mental competency tests. Then he cited “Google” as his source to argue that 51-year-old Haley will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their “20s, 30s and 40s.”
Challenged by his co-host, Poppy Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are ... I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve.”
Following immediate intense backlash, Lemon tweeted: “The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day,” he wrote.
Lemon also apologized to his colleagues during an editorial call Friday, but According to The New York Times, CNN CEO Chris Licht chastised Lemon during that call, saying his remarks were “upsetting, unacceptable and unfair” and a “huge distraction.”
Meanwhile, the demands for his firing are reportedly growing from inside and outside the network. Unconfirmed reports say many women at CNN have threatened to resign if Lemon returns.
CNN pulled Don Lemon from primetime for a new gig on “CNN This Morning” in late 2022.