The UN-SILENCED Art Exhibit “Embracing the Black Woman’s Voice” opens this Friday, Sept. 16, at Miami’s Liberty Square Community Center, located at 6304 NW 14th Ave. This is another event presented by artist and curator Addonis Parker/Art Forever to embrace and support art and artists in Liberty City. The first launched on Juneteenth and was on view for a month.
This exhibition, running through Oct. 14., encompasses a global movement that brings greater recognition and acceptance of Black female artists and their creative gifts. Each artist, offering various styles and techniques, created striking paintings that detail the history, accomplishments, and cultural and emotional states of Black women everywhere.
Featured artists include Alfrena Moosa, Aptiva Ferguson, Johanne Hampstead Lam, Winsome Bold and Wanda Paulette Harris (curator). Sponsors include The Miami Foundation, Miami-Dade County, The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation and Liberty Square, among others.