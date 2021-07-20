The Emmy Award nominations announced last week included some snubs and surprises.
“Pose” left the ballroom with a clutch of Emmy nominations. The groundbreaking FX show about ballroom culture in the 1980s and ’90s ended its third and final season with nods for Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez – the first trans performer up for a major acting Emmy – and a best drama series nomination, its second. The series from creators Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy made history with its historic casting of transgender actors to play trans characters.
Learning of her historic Emmy nomination Rodriguez said: “I felt represented and I felt seen ... more accepted than I have felt in a long time. I felt like my colleagues now see me, my acting colleagues see me, and the people who are surrounded by the arts see me, and how much I want to give the world the love to my craft and my art.”
Rodriguez, plays house mother and nurse Blanca in the series that took on transphobia, racism and the AIDS epidemic. GLAAD and a number of LGBTQ+ organizations pressed for recognition from Emmy voters this year in an open letter, saying “if there was any moment to show solidarity and support for the performers and characters who are leading the change, now would be that time.”
Sarah Kate Ellis of GLAAD called Rodriguez's nomination “a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of ‘Pose’” – a show that, Ellis said, “undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community.”
Critically adored but ignored by Golden Globe voters, “I May Destroy You” roared back to earn nine Emmy nominations. Michaela Coel’s exploration of rape and its aftermath earned her a lead actor nod and the show a best limited or anthology series nomination. The series, which is made up of 12 half-hour episodes, explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life.
Coel plays Arabella Essiedu, a carefree Londoner whose life changes after her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug. The co-production between the BBC and HBO won best miniseries and leading actress for Coel at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards. After it failed to get a Golden Globe nod, a writer for the Netflix series “Emily In Paris” publicly said that “I May Destroy You” deserved a Golden Globe nomination over her own show.
HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” took pop culture by storm in August and helped advance the social conversation ignited by the death of George Floyd. It earned a whopping 18 Emmy nominations. The series starred Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors and centered on a Black man’s journey across Jim Crow America to find his father and discover the truth about his family. It had a unique blend of horror, fictional period drama, real historical figures, fantasy, sci-fi and social commentary. Jordan Peele of “Get Out” and “Us” fame and J.J. Abrams of “Lost” and “Westworld” served as executive producers. The first season was based on the 2016 book by Matt Ruff. A decision was made not to move forward with a second season