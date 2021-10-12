Sage Steele did not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” last week and was pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.
Steele was appearing on the podcast, which was hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, when she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company’s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, calling it “sick.” She also said she felt “defeated” after having to receive the vaccine to preserve her job.
Steele recently tested positive for COVID-19 but it is not clear whether her absence from programming last week was also due to her diagnosis.
During the program the biracial Steele also questioned former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify himself as Black on the recent U.S. Census.
“I think that’s fascinating, considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m going to do me,” she said on the show.
Steele also suggested that female journalists invite harassment by dressing provocatively.
Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, issued a statement through the network apologizing for her comments.
“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” she said. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”
Steele won’t be the host and moderator for this year’s espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view – dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in a statement “That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies.”
Steele is well known for sparking controversy. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2020 that Steele asserted she wasn’t invited to participate in an ESPN special in the aftermath of George Floyd's death called “Time for Change: We Won’t Be Defeated,” because she wasn’t “considered by certain Black colleagues to be an authentic voice for the Black community.”
ESPN denied the report in a statement to WSJ. The Undefeated, which presented the show, also denied the report.
Steele has also in the past criticized Black players who have protested for social justice. In 2016, she went after Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans on social media for his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.