Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Windy with thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High near 75F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.