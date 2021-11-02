The 36th annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF36) will roll out the red carpet throughout its 18-day run, as filmmakers and actors both local and from around the globe take part in the “Vacation from Ordinary Film.”
Attendees will enjoy film screenings, Q&A sessions and over-the-top parties. The hybrid experience offers in-theater and virtual film screenings of more than 150 films from 40 countries, Nov. 4-21, 2021. Virtual Hub is available for livestreaming films and events, or for streaming films on demand.
FLIFF kicks off with an official opening night celebration on Nov. 5 at the AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater, located at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Two screenings of Marvel Studios saga the “Eternals” – starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and more – will take place, with a party happening in between.
Feature films
“Petit Pays” (“Small Country: An African Childhood”)
Historical Drama/Burundi
Director: Éric Barbier
Cast: Djibril Vancoppenolle, Dayla De Medina, Jean-Paul Rouve, Isabelle Kabano
Ten-year-old Gabriel lives in a comfortable ex-pat neighborhood in Burundi, his “Petit Pays,” or “small country.” He’s a normal kid; happy, carefree and having adventures with his friends and little sister. Until 1993, when tensions in neighboring Rwanda spill over and threaten his family and his innocence. Unfortunately, childhood sometimes becomes – at first progressively and then suddenly – a lost paradise, cracked through by arguments between adults before getting devastated by unbridled human violence, in the worst cases. Such was the youthful fate of writer Gaël Faye, confronted with the tremors of the Rwandan genocide of 1994 while he lived in Bujumbra, the capital of neighboring Burundi. From the innocence of kids’ games to the emergence of ethnic hatred, latent threats, creeping danger and ambient chaos, and up to a face-to-face with death and madness, the novelist has masterfully retraced this cruelly initiatory trajectory in “Small Country: An African Childhood,” a book crowned with multiple awards in 2016 and which director Éric Barbier seized to make a faithful and truly honest adaptation for the big screen. French and Kirundi with English subtitles.
Saturday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
“Robust”
Comedy/France
Director: Constance Meyer
Cast: Gerard Depardieu, Deborah Lukumuena
George is an aging film star in decay. Aïssa, a semi-pro wrestler who earns a living as a security officer, has a hard time handling her love life. When Georges right-arm man and only friend takes a leave of absence for several weeks, Aïssa is immediately appointed as his replacement. Between this pragmatic young lady bodyguard and our disenchanted renowned actor, a singular bond begins to take root. Despite their individual differences, life has shaped them in ways more similar than they thought. French with English subtitles.
Sunday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
Saturday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
Saturday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Sunday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
“Twas the Night”
Holiday Comedy Thriller/USA
Directors: The Ro Bros.
Cast: Nicole Pringle, David Steven Perez, Paul Van Scott, Lisa Panagopoulos, Cynthia D. Perry, James Lee Fronck, Abel Rosario, Samy Zipser
A newly engaged couple attempts to host the perfect Christmas Eve dinner for their soon-to-be in-laws, but finds it difficult to do while hiding a body in their house.
Guests attending: The Ro Bros. (Chris Rodriguez and Grant Rosado), Nicole Pringle (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), David Steven Perez (“Crime Story”), Paul Van Scott, Lisa Panagopoulos, James Lee Fronck, Abel Rosario, Samy Zipser
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
Sunday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. – Savor Cinema
Documentaries
“Fearless”
USA
Director: Wojciech Lorenc
An intimate portrait of a boxing gym in a small town of Conroe, Texas. The film is constructed as an allegory for the challenges faced by people of color and immigrants in the U.S.
Friday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Monday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m. – Savor Cinema
“Go-Go City: Displacement & Protest in D.C.”
USA
Director: Samuel George
For decades, Washington, D.C., has stood as a beacon for Black culture and community. Yet a breakneck wave of gentrification threatens to erase this history. Go-Go City dives into this rich tapestry, exploring the culture and sound of the area, as well as the forces of economic and cultural gentrification that stand to mute them. The film interweaves scenes of massive 2020 protests against racial inequality that filled the streets of the nation’s capital for weeks. Follow along as displaced communities rally around the city’s beloved Go-Go music to retake the streets.
Guest attending: Samuel George
Tuesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Wednesday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. – Savor Cinema
Monday, Nov. 15, 1: 30 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
“One Pint at a Time”
USA
Director: Aaron Hosé
Craft beer generates tens of billions of dollars annually for the U.S. economy. Yet despite beer’s Egyptian and African heritage, these traditions have been mostly forgotten and are rarely found in American brewing culture. Today, Black-owned breweries make up less than 1% of the nearly 9,000 breweries in operation. Eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer, Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage.
Guest attending: Aaron Hosé
Thursday, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
Saturday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. – Gateway Cinema
Friday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. – Savor Cinema
“Uprooted – The Journey of Jazz Dance”
USA
Director: Khadifa Wong
The history, lineage and future progressions of Jazz Dance is a complex one, it goes to the very heart of humanity. It is a story of triumph over adversity, oppression and privilege as well as a celebration, because ultimately, what all people have in common is rhythm and a basic human need to get down.
Guest attending: Lisa Donmall-Reeve (producer)
Monday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. – Cinema Paradiso Hollywood
Wed., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. – Savor Cinema
Short films
Short films being presented range in length from 4-20 minutes and include the following titles:
· “Machiavellian”
· “I Elect: Power Every Four Years”
· “Walk a Mile in My Shoes”
· “The Farmer & The Lightning Storm”
· “Fireburn: The Documentary”
· “He Wants to Know My Number”
· “Los Patines”
· “Remix: For Our Girls, A Conversation with Black Women”
· “Rest Area”
· “Wade in the Water: Drowning in Racism”
Visit FLIFF.com to browse the complete festival schedule and COVID-19 protocols.