Beginning Sunday, June 27, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will return to hosting Free Gospel Sundays during the summer in the Ziff Ballet Opera House.
The first safely distanced, post-pandemic indoor performance will feature Gia Wyre & Company live on stage with WPLG Local 10 anchor Calvin Hughes as host. First-access passes are available now at ArshtCenter.org/tickets.
Wyre is a local gospel singer and musical theater actress known as the “Songbird.” She currently serves the as the music director at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Theo Johnson, as well as the music/drama instructor at Juanita G. Hawkins Academy.
The series returns to the Knight Concert Hall in September with a performance from Grammy-nominated gospel artist, songwriter and producer VaShawn Mitchell.
Mitchell is known for his numerous chart-topping hits, including the smash hit single “Nobody Greater,” the hope-filled “Turning Around For Me” and “Joy,” the long-running No. 1 single from his album, “Secret Place.”
First-access passes for the September show will become available at noon on Aug. 30.
First-access passes do not guarantee entry and expire 15 minutes prior to the performance. Passes must be obtained for every audience member in a party regardless of age and are limited to four passes per household.
If performances reach capacity, a virtual standby line will be created and guests will be notified by the box office within 48-72 hours of performance if seating becomes available.
Health and safety guidelines will be followed.