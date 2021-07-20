“An Evening With Julian Marley & Sounds By Dubwise” will be presented as a free concert on Saturday, July 31, 8 p.m. at Young Circle, on the corner of U.S. 1 and Hollywood Boulevard in the City of Hollywood.
Julian Marley, a son of iconic reggae music legend Bob Marley, is a British Jamaican musician and songwriter known for lyrics that encourage spirituality and generosity. Dubwise is a global system event and platform that promotes reggae culture that will be alongside Marley at the concert to create a fully immersive, action-packed experience.
The event is being presented by the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator in partnership with The Rhythm Foundation – a Miami-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Caribbean and Latin American artists by providing a platform to ensure more visibility and ground-breaking opportunities through artist exhibitions, performances, and community events – and sponsored by the Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency.
"We are excited and thrilled to be partnering with The Rhythm Foundation," said Rosie Gordon-Wallace, DVCAI president. "We hope that during this time of sorrow, music will bring individuals a sense of joy."
"It is an honor for The Rhythm Foundation to be in collaboration with the esteemed DVCAI during their 25th season,” said the organization’s director, James Quinlan. “Julian Marley is the perfect artist for this first joint effort.”
Although the event is free, attendees must register at RhythmFoundation.com. For more information about the Hollywood ArtsPark Experience, visit HollywoodFL.org.