Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, windy overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.