Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will take the stage together this weekend at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, as the celebrity power couple discusses Union’s latest book, “You Got Anything Stronger?”
A vocal advocate for the marginalized and victimized, the actress and author is sitting down to share an intimate look at her life – speaking on everything from her surrogacy journey and navigating married life to aging and leveling up in her career.
“After being so open and honest in (my last book), I wasn’t sure there was more of me I was ready to share,” said Union. “But life happens … and new stories demand to be told. This time, I needed to be more vulnerable – not so much for me, but anyone who feels alone in what they’re going through.
Since the publication of her last book, “We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True,” four years ago, Union has settled a dispute with NBC and “America’s Got Talent” – from which she was fired for what she says was retaliation for her complaints that the show tolerated racism on the set – welcomed a daughter, Kaavia, through surrogacy and has proudly supported and embraced her stepdaughter, Zaya’s, gender transition.
Wade, the retired NBA great who spent most of his career with the Miami Heat, was named an All-Star 13 times and won an Olympic gold medal, will also take part in the conversation, a special in-person event presented by the Arsht in partnership with Miami Book Fair and Books & Books.
“A lot has changed in four years,” said Union. “I became a mom and I’m raising two amazing girls. My husband retired. My career has expanded so that I have the opportunity to lift up other voices that need to be heard. But the world has also shown us that we have a lot we still have to fight for – as women, as Black women, as mothers, as aging women, as human beings, as friends.”
Tickets to the program are $42 each (plus tax & fee) and include a copy of “You Got Anything Stronger?” Visit ArshtCenter.org to purchase tickets and view the venue’s COVID-19 protocols.