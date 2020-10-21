After going through a nightmarish spring and summer in real life, Miami is ready to get back to some good old-fashioned Halloween festivities. And while we wait to see exactly how the most lighthearted and ghoulish of our holidays will be celebrated with the pandemic still posing a risk in crowded settings, it’s good to know there are some things you can count on no matter what. The annual spooktacular Spooky Symphony is one of them, and this year it comes with a twist.

Celebrating its 11th year, the Spooky Symphony will move online to deliver unforgettable performances of the most beautiful scary music ever written, without the real-life angst of having to crowd together in a big concert hall. The sponsors of the event, The Children’s Trust, The Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony (GYSY), decided to take the concert online to make sure it was as safe and accessible, while still offering chilling fun and scary selection of music.

Musician Musicians from the Greater Miami Youth Symphony look forward all year to to performing at this annual event.

“We’ve lost so many of the special things that help us enjoy our lives this year. We’re thrilled and proud that the Spooky Symphony concert will take place to bring a fun afternoon to children and families,” said James Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust. “Nothing gives you chills down the spine like hearing scary music. I can’t wait to see and hear this year’s concert.”

While you won't be to see the orchestra and pageantry in person, organizers say the streamed event – happening on YouTube on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. – will be filled with ghoulish surprises and spine-tingling excitement. As always, the Alhambra Orchestra and GMYS will perform everything from classics evoking adventure and danger to contemporary pieces celebrating well known movies like “Wonder Woman” and “Jurassic Park,” as well as musicals like “Phantom of the Opera.” There will also be an original piece by Javier Albornoz, a young composer who is also a musician with the Alhambra Orchestra. This is how Albornoz describes his original score:

“It’s a dark night on All Hallows’ Eve and magical things are brewing. Somewhere, a wizard works to cast a spell, awakening all ghosts to come out and play. Take a ride on a witch’s broom into an eerie forest haunted with goblins, as you sweep over a town illuminated by jack-o-lanterns. The spirits celebrate just before the day breaks; it’ll be another year before they dance again.”

The virtual Spooky Symphony is ready to treat children and families across Miami-Dade to the same scary music it has for years, and is the latest effort from The Children’s Trust to help the community through difficult situations with a premium on safety.

To stream the Spooky Symphony live, tune in to https://alhambraorchestra.org/youtube at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 25. For more information on the Spooky Symphony and other Children’s Trust events, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.