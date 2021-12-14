After a scandal-plagued year that forced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to announce an overhaul of its membership ranks and prompted NBC to drop the Golden Globes annual broadcast, the organization has opted to hold its awards anyway, on Jan. 9, 2022.
Nominations were announced Monday by Snoop Dogg, along with a detailed breakdown of all the reforms the HFPA has implemented. Those changes include seeking to add greater diversity to its membership and addressing perceived ethical lapses involving some members, after the Los Angeles Times' extensive reporting about the group earlier this year.
That reporting revealed that HFPA’s 87 voting members didn’t include a single Black journalist. In the aftermath, studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.
The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show it has remade itself. The group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; established a five-year partnership with the NAACP; and updated its code of conduct. Those changes could lead to the show's return to NBC.
The Globes have always been closely watched as a precursor to the Oscars, but this year the majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven’t said much about the nominations or publicly celebrated them.
Below is a list of select nominations:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Best Television Series Drama
“Lupin”
“The Morning Show”
“Pose”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Underground Railroad”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect,” Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”