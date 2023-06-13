The 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival takes place May 31 through July 2 throughout New York City, from the iconic Blue Note’s Greenwich Village jazz club (Ron Carter’s Foursight Quartet) to Summer Stage in Central Park (Buddy Guy), BRIC in Brooklyn (Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper) and Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom, former site of the Metropolitan Opera Company.
Hammerstein kicked off the fest with the diva of divas, Grace Jones.
A scheduled start time of 8 p.m. was laughable, considering the star’s penchant for being late. Screening thousands of fans prior to entry also caused a delay.
The venue’s centerpiece is a gigantic dance floor. A big, wide stage is in the front of the cavernous room, with boxed seating on the sides and two balconies in the back. Thousands of concertgoers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the floor, drinks in hand, swaying to piped-in music as they waited and waited.
At 9:35 p.m., the sheer lavender curtains rose to reveal a rock/soul/reggae band, and Jones’s distinct contralto voice filled the ballroom as she sang her hit “Nightclubbing.”
Jones purred the lyrics, “Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing. We're what's happening. Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing. We're an ice machine. We see people, brand new people. They're something to see. Nightclubbing, we're nightclubbing. Oh, isn't it wild?”
And just like that, the time that had been spent waiting for her evaporated like a distant memory. The audience was fully engaged, entranced by Jones’ vibe, ensnared, enraptured.
The dark stage shadowed the band. The lights focused on a white, billowing pillar in the back that shot up 20 feet into the air, square on the bottom, tapering as it went up. So where was Jones’ voice coming from? Where?
She was perched on the crown of the column like a gargoyle, singing like the ’80s and ’90s never ended. After she finished the opening song and came down to earth, courtesy of a hydraulic lift, she lamented to the crowd about life during COVID. The pandemic had stalled an upcoming tour and kept her away from her fans.
She sang “My Jamaican Guy” gyrating like a cross between a stripper and a cat in heat. She rocked out to “Demolition Man,” by banging on two symbols, then like a true rock star, kicked one over.
She amazed everyone when she said, “I just saw ghosts. I see them all the time.” Then she started an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace,” as if she was placating the spirits and shoring up her place in heaven. She encouraged the audience to sing along. The hushed hall chanted: “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me …”
It seemed to cleanse everyone’s soul. Grace praised her thousand-person choir.
“I feel like you sent me a sea of love,” she told the crowd.
The spiritual experience was followed by “Love is the Drug,” and before she launched into the rousing club hit “Pull Up to the Bumper,” the 75-year-old revealed her workout routine.
“When I go to the gym, I do a lot of squats,” she said. “I sexercise!”
The whole hall erupted with laughter. Jones got on a security guard’s shoulders, who walked her into the crowd. She shook hands, high-fived and bellowed, “Pull up to my bumper baby. In your long black limousine.”
That song was galvanizing, but not nearly as stunning as Jones singing her big hit “Slave to the Rhythm.”
She spun a hula hoop – non-stop without dropping it – prancing, posing and waving her hands in the air while she sang. The acrobatic vision of her with that lit-up hoop gyrating around her waist was the evening’s most indelible spectacle. Did someone fail to tell her that she’s 75 or is defying the aging process just part of her act?
Umpteen costume changes later, after crawling across the stage, blowing kisses and some very provocative dancing, she ended the show with her latest hit, “Hurricane.”
“I am woman. I am sun. I can give birth to son. And I can be cool, soft as the breeze. I’ll be a hurricane, ripping up trees,” she sang.
The 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival started with an explosion. A rebirth.
Jones will tour Great Britain this summer and return for a September concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Anyone who experiences this style icon’s performance will discover that her club style and avant-garde songs from back in the day remain current.
Grace Jones is soft as a breeze and ripping up trees.