Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play the lead role of Ariel in the upcoming remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” left two aspiring teen filmmakers speechless last Friday when she surprised them during Disney Dreamers Academy with a personal invitation to join her on the red carpet at the movie’s world premiere in Hollywood in May.
Dylan Jones of Atlanta and Madison Henderson of Los Angeles were in the middle of a movie production training session at Walt Disney World Resort when Bailey, the program’s celebrity ambassador, made a surprise appearance and delivered the personal invitation to come to Hollywood.
“If it wasn’t for my mentors, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Bailey said later. “I’m excited to work with these students and be a mentor for them as they find their passions in life.”
As celebrity ambassador, Bailey headlined a list of celebrities – including music producer Questlove and multiple award-winning singer H.E.R. – who served as mentors or speakers during the four-day event, intended to broaden career awareness and create inclusive enrichment opportunities for high school students from diverse communities around the country.
Bailey shared personal insights with the students, drawing from her own unique experiences, like playing the title character in the “The Little Mermaid.” In addition to her role as Ariel, she has starred in television shows and movies such as “Grown-ish,” “Let It Shine” and “Last Holiday.”
In another surprise visit, three teens interested in music careers met H.E.R., who gave each an autographed guitar. Another student interested in a broadcast career was surprised by ABC’s “Good Morning America,” which invited the teen to take part in an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the show from its New York studios.
The 100 students, all from underserved communities, were selected from among thousands nationwide to attend the mentoring program. Along with a parent or guardian, students receive an all-expense-paid trip to participate in the program, which is designed to help them identify and pursue their dreams. It features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests, community leaders, educators and Disney executives.
“Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back home with them,” said Disney executive Tracey D. Powell. “We hope to encourage these dreamers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.”
Portions of this report were sourced from NNPA Newswire.